Planet On A Chain prep debut LP for Revelation (stream “The Keeper and the Kept”)

Planet On A Chain are a new-ish Oakland hardcore band with members of Look Back and Laugh, Tear It Up, Talk Is Poison, Dead Nation, and more. They signed to Revelation Records last year and put out the Deprogram comp with re-recordings of their demos, and they're gearing up to release their debut album Boxed In on February 10 via Rev (pre-order). The album was recorded by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor, etc). P.O.A.C. put out the title track in December, and we're now premiering new single "The Keeper and the Kept." It's a pissed-off, whiplash-inducing ripper, and here's what vocalist Dave Ackerman says about it:

I wrote the lyrics about the gentrification I see all around me. I’ve lived on the east side of Austin for the last 10 years. I couldn’t begin to count the number of houses I’ve seen bulldozed and turned into condos or fancy duplexes. There is no effort made to match the existing neighborhood, just new, giant buildings with Teslas in the driveway. Along with these houses, there is also an abundance of old, abandoned properties with “for sale” signs. 600sq foot houses with million dollar price tags for someone else to bulldoze. The taxes are tough for the long time residents and the price of entry is even worse. I am pretty sure I lifted the title from “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. A book about the theft of Native American land in the 1920’s to get the oil under their land.

Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Bechtold

2. Hart Island

3. The Keeper And The Kept

4. Boxed In

5. Immaterial

6. La Brea Tar Pits

7. Hum

8. Depleted

9. Corpses

10. Albert Cashier

11. Target