Plasma Canvas releasing new LP ‘DUSK’ (stream “Blistered World”)

Colorado punks Plasma Canvas are set to release a new album, DUSK, in February via SideOneDummy. It's the band's first album as a four-piece, with original singer/guitarist Adrienne Rae Ash and drummer Evalyn Flowers now joined by guitarist Frankie Harlin and bassist Jarod Ford, and was recorded at iconic studio The Blasting Room in the band's hometown. It was engineered by Andrew Berlin, mixed by Jason Livermore and produced by Descendents’ Bill Stevenson. We're premiering lead single "Blistered World," and here's some background on that one via press release:

“Blistered World” is Plasma Canvas’ first release since they made their SideOneDummy debut in 2020 with the KILLERMAJESTIC EP. That five-track collection was infused with deep-seated agitation guided by Ash’s reflections on coming out as a trans woman in 2015 and the realization by 2020 that even just existing as such is an act of rebellion. “Blistered World” maintains this ferocious energy while also finding space for glimpses of hope. “It’s a blistered world”, she acknowledges, “but I won’t let it kill me”. Like many of the songs on DUSK, “Blistered World” acts as a window into both Ash’s internal and external worlds. This album was written alone in Ash’s bedroom as an exercise in processing personal trauma and finding a way to grow forward. However, this time spent alone also built a longing for time spent together. Ash describes the track as partly a celebration of the post-lockdown return to live music, “this is how much I’ve missed you all here in this room. I’m going to be sober, conscious and lucid with you all!” she says. Ending on a low feedback whine, “Blistered World” lets the listener know that now is no time to relax; much more is on the way soon.

Speaking to us over email, Adrienne adds, "So excited to share 'Blistered World' with... the world! We couldn't be happier with how our new album DUSK turned out, so please enjoy this first taste of what's to come. Oh, and you might want to find something to hold onto, because this one's a punk rock blast to the face." It is indeed: catchy, driving, anthemic, and a real ripper. Check it out below.