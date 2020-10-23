Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City hosts socially-distanced live music (pics, schedule)

Back in the summer, Long Island City arts space Plaxall Gallery began hosting free, outdoor comedy shows with Michael Che, where he would perform from the bed of a rusty pickup truck. Those aren't the only events the space has held during the pandemic era; they recently wrapped up hosting an independent series, Served Up, that featured conversations, food and drinks, and musical performances in a socially distanced setting. Series organizers implemented safety measures including temperature checks at the door, contactless ticketing and ordering, and "socially distanced circles," and it ran over four weeks, with a different theme and lineup of performers, speakers, and food for each show. You can see pictures from those events in the gallery below.

While Served Up is over, there are more events coming up at Plaxall Gallery. They host pop-up live music performances multiple times a week, on Thursdays through Mondays, along with an outdoor beer garden and taco truck. Upcoming performers include Olivia Ellen Lloyd, The NYChillharmonic, Eddie Barbash & Friends, The Nevermind Orchestra, Trumpet Marmalade, Hyuna Park, and Nat Janoff.

They also have a free Halloween event, which includes "The Silent Arkestra," where a classic silent horror film will be screened alongside the performance of an improvised live score. Find their current lineup on their calendar.

photos by Ryan Muir