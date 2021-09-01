Playboi Carti announces 2021 arena tour
Playboi Carti has announced the Narcissist tour, a massive run of arena shows taking place across the US and Canada from mid-October to late December, including shows at LA's The Forum on November 6 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/2) at 10 AM local with presales starting today (9/1) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Playboi Carti's latest album, Whole Lotta Red, came out in late 2020. More recently, he appeared on a new Abra song and on Kanye West's Donda. Watch the video for "Sky" from Whole Lotta Red below.
Playboi Carti -- 2021 Tour Dates
10-14 Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
10-15 Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum
10-17 Gainesville, FL - Stephen C. O'Connell Center
10-19 Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
10-20 Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
10-22 New Orleans, LA - Champions Square
10-23 Houston, TX - NRG Arena
10-24 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
10-26 Austin, TX - H-E-B Center
10-27 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
11-02 Allen, TX - Allen Event Center
11-04 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
11-05 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) - Mesa Amphitheatre
11-06 Inglewood, CA (LA) - The Forum
11-09 San Diego, CA - Sycuan Stage
11-11 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11-13 Portland, OR - Theatre Of The Clouds
11-14 Everett, WA (Seattle) - Angel of The Winds Arena
11-15 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
11-18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
11-19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)
11-23 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11-24 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
11-26 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
11-27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) - The Family Arena
11-28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) - Cable Dahmer Arena
11-30 Indianapolis, IN - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12-01 Cincinnati, OH - BB&T Arena
12-02 Canton, OH (Cleveland) - Canton Civic Center
12-04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple
12-05 Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Event Center
12-07 Lowell, MA (Boston) - Tsongas Center
12-08 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
12-09 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12-10 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
12-14 Hartford, CT - XL Center
12-16 Kingston, RI - Ryan Center
12-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
12-18 Washington, D.C. - DC Armory
12-19 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center
12-21 Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
12-22 Greensboro, NC - Special Events Center
12-23 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena