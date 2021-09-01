Playboi Carti announces 2021 arena tour

Playboi Carti has announced the Narcissist tour, a massive run of arena shows taking place across the US and Canada from mid-October to late December, including shows at LA's The Forum on November 6 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/2) at 10 AM local with presales starting today (9/1) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Playboi Carti's latest album, Whole Lotta Red, came out in late 2020. More recently, he appeared on a new Abra song and on Kanye West's Donda. Watch the video for "Sky" from Whole Lotta Red below.

Playboi Carti -- 2021 Tour Dates

10-14 Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

10-15 Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

10-17 Gainesville, FL - Stephen C. O'Connell Center

10-19 Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

10-20 Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

10-22 New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

10-23 Houston, TX - NRG Arena

10-24 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

10-26 Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

10-27 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

11-02 Allen, TX - Allen Event Center

11-04 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

11-05 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) - Mesa Amphitheatre

11-06 Inglewood, CA (LA) - The Forum

11-09 San Diego, CA - Sycuan Stage

11-11 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11-13 Portland, OR - Theatre Of The Clouds

11-14 Everett, WA (Seattle) - Angel of The Winds Arena

11-15 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

11-19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)

11-23 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11-24 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

11-26 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11-27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) - The Family Arena

11-28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) - Cable Dahmer Arena

11-30 Indianapolis, IN - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12-01 Cincinnati, OH - BB&T Arena

12-02 Canton, OH (Cleveland) - Canton Civic Center

12-04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

12-05 Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Event Center

12-07 Lowell, MA (Boston) - Tsongas Center

12-08 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

12-09 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

12-10 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

12-14 Hartford, CT - XL Center

12-16 Kingston, RI - Ryan Center

12-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

12-18 Washington, D.C. - DC Armory

12-19 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

12-21 Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

12-22 Greensboro, NC - Special Events Center

12-23 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena