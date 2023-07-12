Playboi Carti announces 2023 world tour (Madison Square Garden included)
Playboi Carti has announced a headlining arena tour, dubbed the "Antagonist Tour," with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, who are all signed to Carti's Opium Records. The world tour hits London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, and much more. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/14) at noon local time (US) and 5pm (EU) with presales starting today (7/12).
The NYC stop is October 11 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.
Playboi Carti -- 2023 Tour Dates
9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena
9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~
9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center
9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center
9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*
10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden
10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 London, UK The O2
11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.
~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.