Playboi Carti announces 2023 world tour (Madison Square Garden included)

Playboi Carti has announced a headlining arena tour, dubbed the "Antagonist Tour," with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, who are all signed to Carti's Opium Records. The world tour hits London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, and much more. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/14) at noon local time (US) and 5pm (EU) with presales starting today (7/12).

The NYC stop is October 11 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

Playboi Carti -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~

9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*

10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 London, UK The O2

11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

*Destroy Lonely will not be supporting the San Francisco and Chicago tour stops.

~Ken Carson will not be supporting the Chicago tour stop.