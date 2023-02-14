Playboi Carti arrested for allegedly choking pregnant girlfriend

Playboi Carti has been arrested for felony aggravated assault in Georgia after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, TMZ reports. She was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident, in December of 2022, and police say she had injuries on her neck, chest, and back when they arrived after being called. The woman told police that a conversation about a paternity test led to an argument, which escalated to a physical attack. She claims that the rapper held her neck until she could barely breathe.

In statements to TMZ and Pitchfork, Carti's lawyer, Brian Steel, wrote, "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."