Please Don’t Destroy made their SNL debut (watch), playing NY Comedy Fest

Sketch troupe Please Don’t Destroy (Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall) formed in 2017 while all three were attending NYU. Their monthly show at Brooklyn's Union Hall became a must-see for comedy fans, but during the pandemic, their short-form videos blew up on Twitter and Tik Tok. Saturday Night Live hired the trio as a team -- much like The Lonely Island back in 2005 -- as part of the Season 47 writing staff.

SNL was in their blood already. Martin Herlihy is the son of SNL writer and Adam Sandler collaborator Tim Herlihy, and John Higgins in the son of Steve Higgins who has been a writer on the show since 1995 and is still on staff. Only Ben Marshall doesn't have a direct connection to the show.

While they aren't part of the cast, SNL definitely brought them on for their video skills, and Please Don't Destroy made their debut on this past weekend's show with very funny short "Hard Seltzer," which really shows off their clever/absurd tightrope abilities. You can watch that, along with a few of their viral shorts, below.

Please Don't Destroy will next perform live as part of the New York Comedy Festival on November 10 at The Bell House. Tickets are on sale.