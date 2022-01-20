PLOSIVS (Pinback, Hot Snakes, Against Me!) announce debut LP & tour, share “Broken Eyes”
PLOSIVS -- Rob Crow (of Pinback, Goblin Cock, etc), John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, etc), Atom Willard (of Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, etc), and Jordan Clark (of Mrs. Magician) -- have announced their self-titled debut album, due March 17 via Swami Records. The album includes the great recently released single "Hit The Breaks," as well as the just-released "Broken Eyes," which continues down the fiery Pinback-meets-Hot Snakes path of the lead single.
"To me, an obvious universal psychological protocol should be to remember there are as many perspectives to any event or situation as there are sentient beings affected by the experience, as opposed to the apocryphal notion of ‘two sides to every story,'" Rob Crow said via press release. "For a person to claim an absolute based on the one experience and perspective they can ever truly know seems irrational." Listen below.
PLOSIVS have also announced a March/April tour with Meat Wave, beginning with a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on March 18 (tickets). It wraps up on the West Coast (including LA's Lodge Room on 4/9). All dates are listed below.
Meat Wave released the very good Volcano Park EP last year and you can stream that below too.
--
Tracklist
Hit The Breaks
Rose Waterfall
Thrown Clear
Never Likely
Broken Eyes
Pines
See You Suffer
Iron Will
Pray For Summer
Bright
PLOSIVS -- 2022 Tour Dates
MARCH
18 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus
19 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar
20 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts Black Box
21 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall
23 — Columbus, OH — Rumba
24 — Detroit, MI — Magic Stick
25 — Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village
APRIL
05 — Seattle, WA — Chop Suey
06 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios
08 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill
09 — Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room
10 — Phoenix, AZ — Rebel Lounge