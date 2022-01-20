PLOSIVS (Pinback, Hot Snakes, Against Me!) announce debut LP & tour, share “Broken Eyes”

PLOSIVS -- Rob Crow (of Pinback, Goblin Cock, etc), John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, etc), Atom Willard (of Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, etc), and Jordan Clark (of Mrs. Magician) -- have announced their self-titled debut album, due March 17 via Swami Records. The album includes the great recently released single "Hit The Breaks," as well as the just-released "Broken Eyes," which continues down the fiery Pinback-meets-Hot Snakes path of the lead single.

"To me, an obvious universal psychological protocol should be to remember there are as many perspectives to any event or situation as there are sentient beings affected by the experience, as opposed to the apocryphal notion of ‘two sides to every story,'" Rob Crow said via press release. "For a person to claim an absolute based on the one experience and perspective they can ever truly know seems irrational." Listen below.

PLOSIVS have also announced a March/April tour with Meat Wave, beginning with a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on March 18 (tickets). It wraps up on the West Coast (including LA's Lodge Room on 4/9). All dates are listed below.

Meat Wave released the very good Volcano Park EP last year and you can stream that below too.

--

Tracklist

Hit The Breaks

Rose Waterfall

Thrown Clear

Never Likely

Broken Eyes

Pines

See You Suffer

Iron Will

Pray For Summer

Bright

PLOSIVS -- 2022 Tour Dates

MARCH

18 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus

19 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar

20 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts Black Box

21 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

23 — Columbus, OH — Rumba

24 — Detroit, MI — Magic Stick

25 — Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village

APRIL

05 — Seattle, WA — Chop Suey

06 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios

08 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill

09 — Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

10 — Phoenix, AZ — Rebel Lounge