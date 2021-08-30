Plum Green delivers haunting, dreamlike folk on “People of the Snow” (watch the video)

Melbourne singer/songwriter Plum Green is gearing up to release a new album, Somnambulistic, on September 17 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order). The album was produced and mixed by Daniel J. Cross, and it features a string quartet engineered by Jesse Oberin, as well as contributions from Tonal Noir and Valentina Veil (VV & The Void).

We're premiering new single "People of the Snow," a haunting, dreamlike folk song in the vein of Marissa Nadler and Hope Sandoval, which comes with an equally hypnotic video. Plum describes the song like this: "Haunting twin melodies call to each other across the infinite plane of dreams, long lost parts of the beloved aching for eternal communion - a fiction of being lost and found." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Raspberry Vine

2. Eyes Shut

3. White Kitten

4. Grave Snuggler

5. People Of The Snow

6. Walk Against The Wind

7. Moon Of Honey

8. Here We Go

9. Belleza Nocturna