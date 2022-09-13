PnB Rock dead at 30 after fatal shooting: Report

Earlier today, it was reported that rapper/singer PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA, and now law enforcement tells the Los Angeles Times that PnB Rock has died from the gunshot wounds. He was 30. The article reads:

Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who’d posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” she said.

Muniz said the victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 pm.