PnB Rock reportedly shot in Inglewood restaurant

Update: PnB Rock has reportedly died from the gunshot wounds. He was 30.

--

Original post...

PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA on Monday afternoon (9/11), TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they received a call about a shooting victim at the restaurant at 1:23 PM.

Sources connected to the restaurant tell TMZ that PnB, who was eating with his girlfriend, Steph, was the only person targeted in the shooting. One source said it appeared the shooter took jewelry off PnB before fleeing the premises, as well.

PnB's condition and the identity of the shooter are not currently known. This is a developing story.