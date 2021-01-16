Podcast News: Chris Rock talks to Serch, Gethard does NJ, The Bronx frontman hosting one too

There's always tons going on in the world of podcasts, and here are three new ones that we'd like to turn your attention to.

One is from one of our favorite comedians -- and favorite New Jerseyans -- Chris Gethard, who will be dedicating an entire podcast to the Garden State, New Jersey Is The World. It's obviously not the first time that the maker of the comedy album Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese: A Comedic Tribute to New Jersey has dedicated an entire project to the state he grew up in, and it probably won't be the last, and as always, we look forward to hearing what the Class Action Park star has to say about the armpit of America. Geth's also got an accompanying Patreon, and if you sign up in January, you get 25 minutes of stand-up that won't be available anywhere else.

If -- like Chris Gethard -- you're into punk rock and tattoos, you may also be interested in Sailor Jerry's new podcast hosted by The Bronx/Mariachi El Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, The Sailor Jerry Podcast. The bi-weekly ppodcast launched on Thursday (1/14), coinciding with the birthday of the spiced rum brand's namesake, the late Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins, and the first guest was Hives frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almquist, "who gets candid on his lockdown experience in Sweden, his music journey like touring with AC/DC, his friendship with Jack White and more."

The next guest will be Wes Eisold of Cold Cave, American Nightmare, and more. The synopsis reads:

We’re bringing the old school into the new school. Inspired by Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins’ KTRG radio show Old Ironsides, we’ve created THE SAILOR JERRY PODCAST. The Sailor Jerry Podcast pays homage to all the things we love most, from tattooing and travel, to food, music and beyond. We’ve teamed up with long-time bud of Sailor Jerry and the Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, to tell these stories our own damn way. Stay tuned to interviews with tattooers, mixologists, musicians and more folks that inspire us - all coming to you in biweekly episodes. Join us for the badass journey that is The Sailor Jerry Podcast.

Listen to the episode with Howlin’ Pelle Almquist:

Last (for now) but definitely not least, veteran Queens rapper MC Serch (of 3rd Bass and Non Phixion, and who famously helped launch Nas' career) has been hosting the Serch Says podcast since last year, and so far his guests have included Chuck D, DMC, Method Man, Flavor Flav, W. Kamau Bell, and more, and he just had Chris Rock on this week's episode. They discussed life in NYC, SNL, Busta Rhymes, and more, and as Okayplayer points out, they had this conversation about A Tribe Called Quest:

“I’m saying, ‘Damn, man, Tribe was incredible tonight,'” Serch recalled, noting how [he and his wife Chantel] were listening to the group’s Low End Theory album on the way back [from seeing one of A Tribe Called Quest's last shows]. “And she’s like, ‘Eh, Tribe doesn’t hold up.'” Serch then proceeded to call Rock and tell him what Chantel said. Surprisingly, Rock agreed with Chantel, saying: “You know, Chantel’s right.” “I said that?” Rock asked surprisingly. “I take it back…Tribe holds up maybe better than every other rap group ever.” “Let me say this about Tribe records — there’s nothing I feel silly saying as a 50-year-old,” Rock added. “And by the way, the last Tribe album was insane…it’s weird 20 years in you got a great Tribe album and a great Busta album.”

Listen to the full episode, and the Chuck D/DMC one, here: