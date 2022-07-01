Poison cancels Nashville set, Bret Michaels hospitalized

Poison are in the midst of their '80s rock-centric Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett, but they were forced to cancel their Nashville set on Thursday night (7/30) when frontman Bret Michaels had a medical emergency. In a statement on Twitter, Michaels wrote, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/ Joan and Classless Act!!!"

Sources tell TMZ that Michaels "may have had a bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID ... medication that triggered a reaction as a result of his diabetes."

Metal Sludge reports that earlier on Thursday, Poison had sent a message to attendees who had purchased a meet and greet with the band cancelling it, "due to COVID positive cases within the POISON touring party." There has been no official statement from the band confirming this, however.

There has been no word yet on whether Poison will rejoin the Stadium Tour for its next show, on Saturday in Jacksonville, FL.

See pictures from the NYC stop on the Stadium Tour below.