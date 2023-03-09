Poison Ruïn prep ‘Härvest’ (hear “Resurrection II”), playing BV SXSW day party ++ more tour dates

Pulling equal influence from deathrock and Wipers, Philly band Poison Ruïn have an appealingly dark, raw sound, and they're gearing up to make their Relapse Records debut with their new album Harvest, which is out April 14. The band have just shared a new song from that, "Resurrection II," that comes with a black and white video that is sympatico with their enigmatic, creepy album art and plays like a medieval horror film directed by Ingmar Bergman.

“I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” says vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy. "That said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics.” Watch the video below.

Poison Ruin are on tour now and will be hitting Austin next week for SXSW, including Day 2 of the FREE BrooklynVegan x Resound SXSW Lost Weekend day parties at Empire on Thursday, March 16 (RSVP) that's with Portrayal of Guilt, Protomartyr and more.

The band's tour hits Brooklyn on April 15 at Meadows with Puffer, Invertebrates and Suffocating Madness. All date are listed below.

Härvest:

01 - Pinnacle of Ecstasy

02 - Tome of Illusion

03 - Torture Chamber

04 - Härvest (Official Music Video)

05 - Frozen Blood

06 - Resurrection I

07 - Resurrection II (Official Music Video)

08 - Augur Die

09 - Blighted Quarter

10 - Bastard’s Dance

11 - Slowly Through the Dark

Poison Ruin- 2023 Tour Dates:

Mar 09: Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar

Mar 10: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Mar 11: Tempe, AZ - The Beast

Mar 14 - 18: Austin, TX - SXSW

Tue, Mar 14 - 2:00 PM: SESAC/HFA/Rumblefish @ Side Bar

Tue, Mar 14 - 9:45 PM: @ Hotel Vegas

Thu, Mar 16 - 2:45pm: Brooklyn Vegan @ Empire

Fri, Mar 17 - 2:00 PM: Creem @ Chess Club

Fri, Mar 17 - 4:30 PM: Post Trash @ Hole in the Wall

Fri, Mar 17 - 10:00 PM: SXSW Official Showcase @ Chess Club

Apr 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Apr 15: Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

Apr 18: Antwerp, BE - Antwerp Music City

Apr 19: Tilburg, NL - Roadburn

Apr 20: Hamburg, DE - Komet

Apr 21: Leipzig, DE - ZxRx

Apr 22: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Apr 23: Prague, CZ - Underdogs Ballroom

Apr 25: Vienna, AT - Venster99

Apr 26: Linz, AT - Kapu

Apr 27: Zagreb, HR - Attack!

Apr 28: Bologna, IT - DEV

Apr 29: Parma, IT - Splinter Club

Apr 30: Innsbruk, AT - PMK

May 02: Geneve, CH - La Makhno

May 03: Marseille, FR - Molotov

May 04: Bilbao, ES - El Nido

May 05: Madrid, ES - Wurlitzer Ballroom

May 06: Barcelona, ES - Sala Vol

May 07: Toulouse, FR - Le Ravelin

May 09: Bristol, UK - Crown

May 10: Manchester, UK - The Gulliver

May 11: Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdressers

May 12: Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend

May 13: London, UK - New River Studios

May 14: Portsmouth, UK - The Loft

May 16: Paris, FR - Le Klub

May 17: Kortrijk, BE - The Pits

May 18: Nijmegen, NL - De Onderbroek

May 19: Nurnberg, DE - Projekt 31

May 20: Dresden, DE - Over The Edge

May 21: Weimar, DE - Gerber 3