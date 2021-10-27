Poison The Well announce first Northeast shows in 5 years

Poison The Well began making a live comeback right before the pandemic hit, and they recently resumed it at Psycho Las Vegas. They're set to play Every Time I Die's 'Tid The Season holiday shows in December, and they just announced three Northeast headlining shows happening before that.

They'll play Boston's Paradise on December 6 (tickets), NYC's Gramercy Theatre on December 7 (tickets), and Philly's Union Transfer on December 9 (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday (10/29) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

For more on Poison The Well, read about The Opposite of December in our '90s metalcore list, Tear from the Red in our 2000s post-hardcore list, and You Come Before You in our 2000s metalcore list.

Poison The Well -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/6 Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/7 New York, NY @ Gramercy

12/9 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/10 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo River Works ('Tid The Season)

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today