Pokey LaFarge preps new album, touring with Esther Rose (listen to “Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone”)

Pokey LaFarge will release a new album, In The Blossom of Their Shade, on September 10 via New West. “This album is a result of my 2020 experience," Pokey says. "Before the pandemic, I was in a dark place but the pandemic actually created the much needed space for me to reflect. Turns out that being completely sedentary for once was a good thing. I found peace in the stillness. I was able to recalibrate what it is I do and why I’m doing it. Who I’m to do it with and most importantly, who I’m doing it for.” The first single off the record is the genial and jazzy "Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone," and you can watch the video for that below.

You can also catch Pokey on tour this fall (rescheduled from last year) where he'll be joined by Esther Rose, who released the terrific How Many Times earlier this year. Dates kick off October 6 in Cleveland, and include stops in Detroit, Milwaukee, Iowa City, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, NYC, Boston, Toronto and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on November 10. Tickets for Bowery and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at noon local time.

In The Blossom of Their Shade tracklist:

1. Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone

2. Mi Ideal

3. Fine to Me

4. Drink of You

5. Rotterdam

6. To Love or Be Alone

7. Long for the Heaven I Seek

8. Killing Time

9. Yo-Yo

10. Goodnight, Goodbye (Hope Not Forever)

Pokey LaFarge - 2021 Tour Dates

August 7th - Bagnes, Switzerland - Palp Festival Rocklette (Solo)

August 24 - Ridgefield, CT - CHIRP (Solo)

August 25 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Music Tent (Solo)

August 26 - New Haven, CT - Folk at the Edge Concert Series (Solo)

September 1 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo

September 2 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

September 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

September 4 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop

September 5 - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

September 6 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

October 2 - Paducah, KY - YAC-toberfest

October 6 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

October 7 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *

October 8 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Back Room *

October 9 - Milwaukee, WI - BackRoom @ Colectivo *

October 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *

October 13 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert *

October 15 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note *

October 16 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

November 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

November 4 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

November 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Wealthy Theatre *

November 6 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *

November 7 - Charleston WV - Mountain Stage

November 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird *

November 10 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

November 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

November 14 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse *

November 15 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts *

November 17 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge *

November 18 - Ottawa, ON - Club Saw *

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

November 20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

* with Esther Rose (duo)