Polaris detail deluxe ‘Adventures of Pete & Pete’ vinyl reissue, share new Mr Tastee video

Details of Polaris' deluxe vinyl edition of Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete have been announced, and it's out soon -- September 18 via frontman Mark Mulcahy's Mezzotint label. In addition to the original album, this 21st Century Edition is "the most complete document of this legendary soundtrack," and comes with a bonus CD of demos for many of the songs, including Pete & Pete theme "Hey Sandy."

The Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Edition is pressed on silver vinyl and the gatefold sleeve packaging includes new photos and rare images, plus liner notes written by Pete & Pete creator Will McRobb. It also includes, for the first time, a lyric sheet, so you can prove to friends without a doubt they are actually singing "Doncha talk back" and not "Does you dog bite?" in the chorus of "Hey Sandy."

You pre-order it today at noon Eastern, and there's a bundle where you can get it with a new Polaris t-shirt and get entered into a contest to win rare merch like a handwritten lyric sheet and a "genuine Petunia tattoo" (as seen on Little Pete's arm).

You can watch a promo video for the Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Edition, which stars the enigmatic and elusive Mr Tastee, below.

There was originally supposed to be a tour in support of the Deluxe Edition, too. Hopefully that will happen as soon as the world gets back to normal.

Polaris - Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Deluxe Vinyl Gatefold Edition tracklist:

Vinyl tracklist:

Side A

Hey Sandy

She is Staggering

Waiting For October

As Usual

Everywhere

Ivy Boy

Side B

Summerbaby

Coronado II

Ashamed Of The Story I Told

Saturnine

Recently

The Monster’s Loose

CD Tracklist:

1. The Monsters Loose

2. CORONADO II

3. Holy Holly

4. Waiting for October

5. 21st Century Space Walk

6. Hey Sandy

7. As Usual

8. Ashamed of the Story I told

9. Recently

10. Waiting for October electric guitar

11. Saturnine instrumental

12. As Usual w/drums

13. Waiting for October acoustic instrumental

14. Coronado II instrumental

15. Look at the Rocket Go!