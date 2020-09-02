Polaris detail deluxe ‘Adventures of Pete & Pete’ vinyl reissue, share new Mr Tastee video
Details of Polaris' deluxe vinyl edition of Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete have been announced, and it's out soon -- September 18 via frontman Mark Mulcahy's Mezzotint label. In addition to the original album, this 21st Century Edition is "the most complete document of this legendary soundtrack," and comes with a bonus CD of demos for many of the songs, including Pete & Pete theme "Hey Sandy."
The Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Edition is pressed on silver vinyl and the gatefold sleeve packaging includes new photos and rare images, plus liner notes written by Pete & Pete creator Will McRobb. It also includes, for the first time, a lyric sheet, so you can prove to friends without a doubt they are actually singing "Doncha talk back" and not "Does you dog bite?" in the chorus of "Hey Sandy."
You pre-order it today at noon Eastern, and there's a bundle where you can get it with a new Polaris t-shirt and get entered into a contest to win rare merch like a handwritten lyric sheet and a "genuine Petunia tattoo" (as seen on Little Pete's arm).
You can watch a promo video for the Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Edition, which stars the enigmatic and elusive Mr Tastee, below.
There was originally supposed to be a tour in support of the Deluxe Edition, too. Hopefully that will happen as soon as the world gets back to normal.
Polaris - Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Deluxe Vinyl Gatefold Edition tracklist:
Vinyl tracklist:
Side A
Hey Sandy
She is Staggering
Waiting For October
As Usual
Everywhere
Ivy Boy
Side B
Summerbaby
Coronado II
Ashamed Of The Story I Told
Saturnine
Recently
The Monster’s Loose
CD Tracklist:
1. The Monsters Loose
2. CORONADO II
3. Holy Holly
4. Waiting for October
5. 21st Century Space Walk
6. Hey Sandy
7. As Usual
8. Ashamed of the Story I told
9. Recently
10. Waiting for October electric guitar
11. Saturnine instrumental
12. As Usual w/drums
13. Waiting for October acoustic instrumental
14. Coronado II instrumental
15. Look at the Rocket Go!