Polaris Music Prize 2022 Long List: Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, PUP, Backxwash, Destroyer, more
Canada's Polaris Music Prize, which honors the best Canadian album of the year, has announced the Long List for its 2022 edition. 223 albums were considered by a 197-member jury for this year's prize, and the 40 albums they chose include 2020 winner Backxwash's I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, 2019 winner Haviah Mighty's Stock Exchange, 2014 winner Tanya Tagaq's Tongues, and 2011 winner Arcade Fire's WE.
The 2022 Long List also includes Ada Lea's One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden, BadBadNotGood's Talk Memory, Basia Bulat's The Garden, Destroyer's Labyrinthitis, Hubert Lenoir's Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe, Julie Doiron's I Thought of You, Les Louanges' Crash, Luna Li's Duality, Men I Trust's Untourable Album, Orville Peck's Bronco, Ouri's Frame of a Fauna, Pierre Kwenders' José Louis and the Paradox of Love, PUP's The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, Stars' From Capelton Hill, The Weeknd's Dawn FM, and more. See the full list below.
The Long List will be narrowed down to a shortlist of 10 finalists to be announced on July 14, and the winner, who receives a $50,000 prize, will be announced in September.
The 2021 Polaris Music Prize went to Cadence Weapon's Parallel World.
POLARIS MUSIC PRIZE 2022 LONG LIST
Ada Lea - One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden
Adria Kain - When Flowers Bloom
Ahi - Prospect
Arcade Fire - WE
Backxwash - I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses
BadBadNotGood - Talk Memory
Basia Bulat - The Garden
Cedric Noel - Hang Time
Charlotte Day Wilson - Alpha
Chiiild - Hope for Sale
Destroyer - Labyrinthitis
The Garrys - Get Thee to a Nunnery
The Halluci Nation - One More Saturday Night
Haviah Mighty - Stock Exchange
Hubert Lenoir - Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe
Jean-Michel Blais - Aubades
Joyful Joyful - Joyful Joyful
Julie Doiron - I Thought of You
Kelly McMichael - Waves
Les Louanges - Crash
Lisa Leblanc - Chiac Disco
Loony - soft thing
Luna Li - Duality
Lydia Képinski - Depuis
Men I Trust - Untourable Album
Myst Milano - Shapeshyfter
Ombiigizi - Sewn Back Together
Orville Peck - Bronco
Ouri - Frame of a Fauna
Pierre Kwenders - José Louis and the Paradox of Love
P’tit Belliveau - Un homme et son piano
PUP - The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
Sate - The Fool
Shad - Tao
Sister Ray - Communion
Snotty Nose Rez Kids - Life After
Stars - From Capelton Hill
Tanika Charles - Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly
Tanya Tagaq - Tongues
The Weeknd - Dawn FM