Polaris Music Prize 2022 Long List: Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, PUP, Backxwash, Destroyer, more

Canada's Polaris Music Prize, which honors the best Canadian album of the year, has announced the Long List for its 2022 edition. 223 albums were considered by a 197-member jury for this year's prize, and the 40 albums they chose include 2020 winner Backxwash's I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, 2019 winner Haviah Mighty's Stock Exchange, 2014 winner Tanya Tagaq's Tongues, and 2011 winner Arcade Fire's WE.

The 2022 Long List also includes Ada Lea's One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden, BadBadNotGood's Talk Memory, Basia Bulat's The Garden, Destroyer's Labyrinthitis, Hubert Lenoir's Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe, Julie Doiron's I Thought of You, Les Louanges' Crash, Luna Li's Duality, Men I Trust's Untourable Album, Orville Peck's Bronco, Ouri's Frame of a Fauna, Pierre Kwenders' José Louis and the Paradox of Love, PUP's The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, Stars' From Capelton Hill, The Weeknd's Dawn FM, and more. See the full list below.

The Long List will be narrowed down to a shortlist of 10 finalists to be announced on July 14, and the winner, who receives a $50,000 prize, will be announced in September.

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize went to Cadence Weapon's Parallel World.

POLARIS MUSIC PRIZE 2022 LONG LIST

Ada Lea - One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden

Adria Kain - When Flowers Bloom

Ahi - Prospect

Arcade Fire - WE

Backxwash - I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses

BadBadNotGood - Talk Memory

Basia Bulat - The Garden

Cedric Noel - Hang Time

Charlotte Day Wilson - Alpha

Chiiild - Hope for Sale

Destroyer - Labyrinthitis

The Garrys - Get Thee to a Nunnery

The Halluci Nation - One More Saturday Night

Haviah Mighty - Stock Exchange

Hubert Lenoir - Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe

Jean-Michel Blais - Aubades

Joyful Joyful - Joyful Joyful

Julie Doiron - I Thought of You

Kelly McMichael - Waves

Les Louanges - Crash

Lisa Leblanc - Chiac Disco

Loony - soft thing

Luna Li - Duality

Lydia Képinski - Depuis

Men I Trust - Untourable Album

Myst Milano - Shapeshyfter

Ombiigizi - Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck - Bronco

Ouri - Frame of a Fauna

Pierre Kwenders - José Louis and the Paradox of Love

P’tit Belliveau - Un homme et son piano

PUP - The Unraveling of PUPTheBand

Sate - The Fool

Shad - Tao

Sister Ray - Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - Life After

Stars - From Capelton Hill

Tanika Charles - Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Tanya Tagaq - Tongues

The Weeknd - Dawn FM