Polaris Music Prize 2023 Long List: Feist, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Debby Friday, Andy Shauf, more

Canada's Polaris Music Prize honors the best Canadian album of the year, and they've just announced the Long List for their 2023 edition. 221 albums were considered by 205 people, and the 40 albums they chose include 2012 winner Feist's Multitudes, Alvvays' Blue Rev, Debby Friday's Good Luck, Murray Lightburn's Once Upon A Time in Montreal, Isabella Lovestory's Amor Hardcore, Jessie Reyez's Yessie, The Sadies' Colder Streams, Andy Shauf's Norm, Snotty Nose Rez Kids' I'm Good, HBU?, U.S. Girls' Bless This Mess, and Yoo Doo Right's A Murmur, Boundless to the East. See the full list below.

The Long List will be narrowed down to 10 finalists on the Short List, to be announced on July 13, and the winner, who receives a $50,000 prize, will be revealed in September. Stay tuned.

Pierre Kwenders won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for José Louis And The Paradox Of Love.

POLARIS MUSIC PRIZE: 2023 LONG LIST

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - Darling The Dawn

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Aquakultre - Don't Trip

Aysanabee - Watin

Badge Époque Ensemble - Clouds Of Joy

Begonia - Powder Blue

Bibi Club - Le soleil et la mer

BIG|BRAVE - nature morte

Philippe Brach - Les gens qu’on aime

Mariel Buckley - Everywhere I Used To Be

Daniel Caesar - Never Enough

Chiiild - Better Luck In The Next Life

Feist - Multitudes

Debby Friday - Good Luck

Gayance - Mascarade

Ghostkeeper - Multidimensional Culture

Home Front - Games of Power

JayWood - Slingshot

Khotin - Release Spirit

Thierry Larose - Sprint!

Murray Lightburn - Once Upon A Time In Montreal

Isabella Lovestory - Amor Hardcore

Dan Mangan - Being Somewhere

N NAO - L'eau et les rêves

Tami Neilson - Kingmaker

Eliza Niemi - Staying Mellow Blows

Nico Paulo - Nico Paulo

Planet Giza - Ready When You Are

poolblood - mole

Jessie Reyez - Yessie

The Sadies - Colder Streams

Jairus Sharif - Water & Tools

Andy Shauf - Norm

Dylan Sinclair - No Longer In The Suburbs

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - I'm Good, HBU?

Alexandra Stréliski - Néo-Romance

U.S. Girls - Bless This Mess

Witch Prophet - Gateway Experience

Yoo Doo Right - A Murmur, Boundless to the East

Zoon - Bekka Ma'iingan