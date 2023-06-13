Polaris Music Prize 2023 Long List: Feist, Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Debby Friday, Andy Shauf, more
Canada's Polaris Music Prize honors the best Canadian album of the year, and they've just announced the Long List for their 2023 edition. 221 albums were considered by 205 people, and the 40 albums they chose include 2012 winner Feist's Multitudes, Alvvays' Blue Rev, Debby Friday's Good Luck, Murray Lightburn's Once Upon A Time in Montreal, Isabella Lovestory's Amor Hardcore, Jessie Reyez's Yessie, The Sadies' Colder Streams, Andy Shauf's Norm, Snotty Nose Rez Kids' I'm Good, HBU?, U.S. Girls' Bless This Mess, and Yoo Doo Right's A Murmur, Boundless to the East. See the full list below.
The Long List will be narrowed down to 10 finalists on the Short List, to be announced on July 13, and the winner, who receives a $50,000 prize, will be revealed in September. Stay tuned.
Pierre Kwenders won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for José Louis And The Paradox Of Love.
POLARIS MUSIC PRIZE: 2023 LONG LIST
ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - Darling The Dawn
Alvvays - Blue Rev
Aquakultre - Don't Trip
Aysanabee - Watin
Badge Époque Ensemble - Clouds Of Joy
Begonia - Powder Blue
Bibi Club - Le soleil et la mer
BIG|BRAVE - nature morte
Philippe Brach - Les gens qu’on aime
Mariel Buckley - Everywhere I Used To Be
Daniel Caesar - Never Enough
Chiiild - Better Luck In The Next Life
Feist - Multitudes
Debby Friday - Good Luck
Gayance - Mascarade
Ghostkeeper - Multidimensional Culture
Home Front - Games of Power
JayWood - Slingshot
Khotin - Release Spirit
Thierry Larose - Sprint!
Murray Lightburn - Once Upon A Time In Montreal
Isabella Lovestory - Amor Hardcore
Dan Mangan - Being Somewhere
N NAO - L'eau et les rêves
Tami Neilson - Kingmaker
Eliza Niemi - Staying Mellow Blows
Nico Paulo - Nico Paulo
Planet Giza - Ready When You Are
poolblood - mole
Jessie Reyez - Yessie
The Sadies - Colder Streams
Jairus Sharif - Water & Tools
Andy Shauf - Norm
Dylan Sinclair - No Longer In The Suburbs
Snotty Nose Rez Kids - I'm Good, HBU?
Alexandra Stréliski - Néo-Romance
U.S. Girls - Bless This Mess
Witch Prophet - Gateway Experience
Yoo Doo Right - A Murmur, Boundless to the East
Zoon - Bekka Ma'iingan