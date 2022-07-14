Polaris Prize 2022 shortlist: Destroyer, Pierre Kwenders, Ouri, more

After announcing the long list one month ago, the Polaris Music Prize has announced its 2022 shortlist, the 10 nominees for best Canadian album of the year. They are:

Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA

– ALPHA Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS

– LABYRINTHITIS Hubert Lenoir – Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe

– Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe Kelly McMichael – Waves

– Waves Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

– Chiac Disco Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

– Sewn Back Together Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna

– Frame Of A Fauna Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

– José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Shad – TAO

– TAO Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize will be given out on September 19 at their gala ceremony in Toronto.

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize went to Cadence Weapon's Parallel World.