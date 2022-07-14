Polaris Prize 2022 shortlist: Destroyer, Pierre Kwenders, Ouri, more
After announcing the long list one month ago, the Polaris Music Prize has announced its 2022 shortlist, the 10 nominees for best Canadian album of the year. They are:
- Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA
- Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS
- Hubert Lenoir – Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
- Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
- Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna
- Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
- Shad – TAO
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
The 2022 Polaris Music Prize will be given out on September 19 at their gala ceremony in Toronto.
The 2021 Polaris Music Prize went to Cadence Weapon's Parallel World.