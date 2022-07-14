Polaris Prize 2022 shortlist: Destroyer, Pierre Kwenders, Ouri, more

Destroyer @ Brooklyn Steel, 2022 (photo by P Squared)

After announcing the long list one month ago, the Polaris Music Prize has announced its 2022 shortlist, the 10 nominees for best Canadian album of the year. They are:

  • Charlotte Day WilsonALPHA
  • DestroyerLABYRINTHITIS
  • Hubert LenoirPictura De Ipse: Musique directe
  • Kelly McMichaelWaves
  • Lisa LeblancChiac Disco
  • OmbiigiziSewn Back Together
  • OuriFrame Of A Fauna
  • Pierre KwendersJosé Louis And The Paradox Of Love
  • ShadTAO
  • Snotty Nose Rez KidsLife After

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize will be given out on September 19 at their gala ceremony in Toronto.

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize went to Cadence Weapon's Parallel World.

