Polaris Prize 2023 shortlist: Feist, Alvvays, DEBBY FRIDAY, Sadies, more
The Polaris Music Prize has whittled its 2023 longlist down to a shortlist of 10 that will vie for Best Canadian Record of the last year. Here are this year's nominees:
- Alvvays – Blue Rev
- Aysanabee – Watin
- Begonia – Powder Blue
- Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
- Daniel Caesar – Never Enough
- DEBBY FRIDAY – GOOD LUCK
- Feist – Multitudes
- Gayance – Mascarade
- The Sadies – Colder Streams
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?
Records cut from the longlist include ones by U.S. Girls, Badge Époque Ensemble, Andy Shauf, The Dears' Murray Lightburn, Jessie Reyez, and Yoo Doo Right.
The 2023 winner will be announced at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on September 19 at Massey Hall in Toronto.