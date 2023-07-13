Polaris Prize 2023 shortlist: Feist, Alvvays, DEBBY FRIDAY, Sadies, more

The Polaris Music Prize has whittled its 2023 longlist down to a shortlist of 10 that will vie for Best Canadian Record of the last year. Here are this year's nominees:

Alvvays – Blue Rev

– Blue Rev Aysanabee – Watin

– Watin Begonia – Powder Blue

– Powder Blue Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

– Being Somewhere Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

– Never Enough DEBBY FRIDAY – GOOD LUCK

– GOOD LUCK Feist – Multitudes

– Multitudes Gayance – Mascarade

– Mascarade The Sadies – Colder Streams

– Colder Streams Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?

Records cut from the longlist include ones by U.S. Girls, Badge Époque Ensemble, Andy Shauf, The Dears' Murray Lightburn, Jessie Reyez, and Yoo Doo Right.

The 2023 winner will be announced at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on September 19 at Massey Hall in Toronto.