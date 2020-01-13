Polaris, the ‘Adventures of Pete & Pete’ band, announce vinyl reissue & tour

Polaris, the band from The Adventures of Pete & Pete that features Mark Mulcahy, David McCaffre, and Scott Boutier, will be touring this year with spring dates in Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, and more, and summer dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago and more. It's to support a new deluxe vinyl reissue of Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete that will include a CD of original demos dating between 1992-95, liner notes from Pete & Pete co-creator Will McRobb, and a complete album lyric sheet. That will be out later this year via Mulcahy's Mezzotint label.

The NYC show happens May 30 at Mercury Lounge and tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at noon with a Citi cardmember presale starting Tuesday (1/14) at 10 AM. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete, below.

2020 Polaris Tour Dates

May 14 - The Met - Pawtucket, RI

May 15 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

May 16 - Spaceland Ballroom - Hamden, CT

May 29 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

May 30 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

June 4 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

July 7 - The Crocodile Seattle, WA

July 8 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

July 10 - The Chapel - San Fran, CA

July 11 - The Hi Hat - Los Angeles, CA

July 12 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

Aug 6 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Aug 7 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Aug 8 - Codfish Hollow - Maquoketa, IA