Polaris (‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete’) reschedule U.S. tour

Polaris, Mark Mulcahy's group that performed the theme song to The Adventures of Pete & Pete, have rescheduled their tour that was to support the 2020 vinyl reissue of the Pete & Pete soundtrack. The new dates begin with a short Northeast tour this fall -- dates rescheduled from the pandemic -- hitting Holyoke, Ma, Pawtucket RI, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 10/8, sold out) and Hamden, CT.

The band will then be out for a slightly longer tour in February 2020, starting with another NYC show (Knitting Factory on 2/11), then hitting Philly and Cambridge before heading to the West Coast for shows in Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on 2/22), San Francisco, Portland (Polaris Hall, natch) and Seattle. Polaris will also play a few Midwest dates in July 2022, including Chicago, Minneapolis and Maquoketa, IA. See all dates below.

Tickets for Knitting Factory, The Lodge Room and all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at noon local.

POLARIS - 2021 TOUR DATES

Oct. 1 - Gateway City Arts, Holyoke MA

Oct. 2 - The Met, Pawtucket RI

Oct. 8 - Mercury Lounge, New York NY

Oct. 9 - Space Ballroom, Hamden CT

Feb. 11 - Knitting Factory, Brooklyn NY

Feb. 12 - Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA

Feb. 13 - The Sinclair, Cambridge MA

Feb. 22 - Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA

Feb. 23 - The Chapel, San Francisco CA

Feb. 25 - Polaris Hall, Portland OR

Feb. 26 - The Crocodile, Seattle WA

July 7 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago IL

July 8 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis MN

July 9 - Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa IA