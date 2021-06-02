Polaris (‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete’) reschedule U.S. tour
Polaris, Mark Mulcahy's group that performed the theme song to The Adventures of Pete & Pete, have rescheduled their tour that was to support the 2020 vinyl reissue of the Pete & Pete soundtrack. The new dates begin with a short Northeast tour this fall -- dates rescheduled from the pandemic -- hitting Holyoke, Ma, Pawtucket RI, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 10/8, sold out) and Hamden, CT.
The band will then be out for a slightly longer tour in February 2020, starting with another NYC show (Knitting Factory on 2/11), then hitting Philly and Cambridge before heading to the West Coast for shows in Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on 2/22), San Francisco, Portland (Polaris Hall, natch) and Seattle. Polaris will also play a few Midwest dates in July 2022, including Chicago, Minneapolis and Maquoketa, IA. See all dates below.
Tickets for Knitting Factory, The Lodge Room and all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at noon local.
POLARIS - 2021 TOUR DATES
Oct. 1 - Gateway City Arts, Holyoke MA
Oct. 2 - The Met, Pawtucket RI
Oct. 8 - Mercury Lounge, New York NY
Oct. 9 - Space Ballroom, Hamden CT
Feb. 11 - Knitting Factory, Brooklyn NY
Feb. 12 - Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA
Feb. 13 - The Sinclair, Cambridge MA
Feb. 22 - Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA
Feb. 23 - The Chapel, San Francisco CA
Feb. 25 - Polaris Hall, Portland OR
Feb. 26 - The Crocodile, Seattle WA
July 7 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago IL
July 8 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis MN
July 9 - Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa IA