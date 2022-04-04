Poliça announce new album ‘Madness,’ share “Alive”
Poliça have announced new album Madness, which will be out June 3 via Memphis Industries. For the album, singer Channy Leaneagh, producer Ryan Olson, bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson incorporated into their sonic arsenal an "anthropomorphic production tool" called “AllOvers(c)” which was designed by Olson and producer / sound-artist Seth Rosetter.
The album includes recent single "Rotting" and they've just shared a new song, the dark, pulsating and swirling "Alive." Of it, Channy says, "Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself." Listen to that below.
Poliça will be on tour this summer, including a NYC stop at Elsewhere Hall on June 16.
All tour dates are listed below.
Poliça - 2022 Tour Dates
04-30 Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest
06-09 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
06-10 Detroit, MI - Marble Bar
06-11 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern
06-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bar le Ritz
06-13 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
06-16 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
06-17 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
06-18 Washington, D.C. - The Black Cat
06-19 Columbus, OH - The Basement
07-02 Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
07-06 Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
07-07 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
07-08 Vancouver, British Columbia - Fortune Sound Club
07-09 Portland, OR - Doug Fir
07-11 San Francisco, CA - Independent
07-12 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
07-14 San Diego, CA - Casbah
07-15 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
07-16 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
07-17 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
07-19 Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
08-26 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall