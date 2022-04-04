Poliça announce new album ‘Madness,’ share “Alive”

Poliça have announced new album Madness, which will be out June 3 via Memphis Industries. For the album, singer Channy Leaneagh, producer Ryan Olson, bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson incorporated into their sonic arsenal an "anthropomorphic production tool" called “AllOvers(c)” which was designed by Olson and producer / sound-artist Seth Rosetter.

The album includes recent single "Rotting" and they've just shared a new song, the dark, pulsating and swirling "Alive." Of it, Channy says, "Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself." Listen to that below.

Poliça will be on tour this summer, including a NYC stop at Elsewhere Hall on June 16.

All tour dates are listed below.

attachment-polica-madness loading...

Poliça - 2022 Tour Dates

04-30 Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest

06-09 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

06-10 Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

06-11 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern

06-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bar le Ritz

06-13 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

06-16 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

06-17 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

06-18 Washington, D.C. - The Black Cat

06-19 Columbus, OH - The Basement

07-02 Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

07-06 Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

07-07 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

07-08 Vancouver, British Columbia - Fortune Sound Club

07-09 Portland, OR - Doug Fir

07-11 San Francisco, CA - Independent

07-12 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

07-14 San Diego, CA - Casbah

07-15 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

07-16 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

07-17 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

07-19 Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

08-26 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall