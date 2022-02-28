Poliça share new single “Rotting” and announce tour
Minneapolis' Poliça are back with their first new music since 2020's When We Stay Alive. Produced by the band's Ryan Olson and Berlin-based techno producer Dustin Zahna, "Rotting" is dark and dystopic -- singer Channy Leaneagh describes it as being like "Crass's 1981 'Berketex Bride' but with rage!" Listen to that below.
Poliça have also just announced a spring and summer tour that hits most major North American cities and stops in Brooklyn on June 16 at Elsewhere. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.
Poliça - 2020 North American dates
Apr 30 | Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest
Jun 09 | Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Jun 10 | Detroit, MI - Marble Bar
Jun 11 | Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
Jun 12 | Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
Jun 13 | Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Jun 18 | Washington, DC - The Black Cat
Jun 19 | Columbus, OH - The Basement
Jul 02 | Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
Jul 06 | Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
Jul 07 | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Jul 08 | Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
Jul 09 | Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Jul 11 | San Francisco, CA - Independent
Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Jul 14 | San Diego, CA - Casbah
Jul 15 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Jul 16 | Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Jul 17 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
Jul 19 | Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
Aug 26 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall