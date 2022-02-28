Poliça share new single “Rotting” and announce tour

Minneapolis' Poliça are back with their first new music since 2020's When We Stay Alive. Produced by the band's Ryan Olson and Berlin-based techno producer Dustin Zahna, "Rotting" is dark and dystopic -- singer Channy Leaneagh describes it as being like "Crass's 1981 'Berketex Bride' but with rage!" Listen to that below.

Poliça have also just announced a spring and summer tour that hits most major North American cities and stops in Brooklyn on June 16 at Elsewhere. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Poliça - 2020 North American dates

Apr 30 | Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest

Jun 09 | Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Jun 10 | Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

Jun 11 | Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Jun 12 | Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

Jun 13 | Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Jun 18 | Washington, DC - The Black Cat

Jun 19 | Columbus, OH - The Basement

Jul 02 | Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

Jul 06 | Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

Jul 07 | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Jul 08 | Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Jul 09 | Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Jul 11 | San Francisco, CA - Independent

Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Jul 14 | San Diego, CA - Casbah

Jul 15 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Jul 16 | Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Jul 17 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Jul 19 | Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

Aug 26 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall