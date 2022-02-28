Poliça share new single “Rotting” and announce tour

Poliça share new single &#8220;Rotting&#8221; and announce tour

photo: Zoe Prinds-Flash

Minneapolis' Poliça are back with their first new music since 2020's When We Stay Alive. Produced by the band's Ryan Olson and Berlin-based techno producer Dustin Zahna, "Rotting" is dark and dystopic -- singer Channy Leaneagh describes it as being like "Crass's 1981 'Berketex Bride' but with rage!" Listen to that below.

Poliça have also just announced a spring and summer tour that hits most major North American cities and stops in Brooklyn on June 16 at Elsewhere. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Poliça - 2020  North American dates
Apr 30 | Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest
Jun 09 | Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Jun 10 | Detroit, MI - Marble Bar
Jun 11 | Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
Jun 12 | Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
Jun 13 | Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Jun 18 | Washington, DC - The Black Cat
Jun 19 | Columbus, OH - The Basement
Jul 02 | Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
Jul 06 | Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
Jul 07 | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Jul 08 | Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
Jul 09 | Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Jul 11 | San Francisco, CA - Independent
Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Jul 14 | San Diego, CA - Casbah
Jul 15 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Jul 16 | Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Jul 17 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
Jul 19 | Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
Aug 26 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

