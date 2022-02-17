Polish band Trupa Trupa touring for new LP ‘B FLAT A': watch their “Moving” videos
Gdańsk, Poland's Trupa Trupa just released their new album B FLAT A, that, according to frontman Grzegorz Kwiatkowski, explores “the wasteland of human nature where hatred and genocide are not just distant reverberations of Central European history but still resonate in contemporary reality," and does so via visceral komische and post-punk inspired rock. You can listen to the whole album below.
The album's opening salvo, "Moving," has gotten two separate video treatments that complete a cycle of videos that started with "Twitch" and "Uniforms." “The album B FLAT A tells about the mechanism of decay and the end of this cycle is not just one, but two stories," explains Grzegorz. "The video for the song "Moving" has its two versions - B FLAT directed by Keesan Nam, refers to the story from the first two clips, and the version of FLAT A directed by Aleksander Makowski, acts as its reverse submerged in the subconscious and psychedelic.”
We've got the premiere of the "Moving (FLAT A)" video, and you can watch that, along with the "Moving (B FLAT)" video, "Twitch" and "Uniforms," below.
Trupa Trupa will be on tour in the US this spring, including a NYC show at Mercury Lounge on April 29. All dates are listed below.
Trupa Trupa - 2022 Tour Dates
Feb 11 PL, Gdańsk, Drizzly Grizzly
Feb 16 Luxembourg, Rotondes
Feb 18 France, Paris, Supersonic
Feb 19 UK, London, Lexington
Feb 20 UK, Bristol, Crofters Rights
Feb 21 UK, Brighton, Green Door Store
Apr 28 US Philadelphia PA PhilaMOCA
Apr 29 US, New York NY Mercury Lounge
Apr 30 US, Washington DC DC9
May 03 US, Detroit MI Third Man
May 04 US, Chicago IL Schubas
May 05 US, Minneapolis MN 7th St Entry
May 07 US, Portland OR Doug Fir
May 08 US, Seattle WA Barboza
May 11 US, San Francisco CA Cafe du Nord
May 12 US, Los Angeles CA Moroccan Lounge
8-9 July SK, Pohoda Festival
Sep 28 Netherlands Utrecht ACU
Sep 29 Netherlands Nijmegen Merleyn