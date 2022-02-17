Polish band Trupa Trupa touring for new LP ‘B FLAT A': watch their “Moving” videos

Gdańsk, Poland's Trupa Trupa just released their new album B FLAT A, that, according to frontman Grzegorz Kwiatkowski, explores “the wasteland of human nature where hatred and genocide are not just distant reverberations of Central European history but still resonate in contemporary reality," and does so via visceral komische and post-punk inspired rock. You can listen to the whole album below.

The album's opening salvo, "Moving," has gotten two separate video treatments that complete a cycle of videos that started with "Twitch" and "Uniforms." “The album B FLAT A tells about the mechanism of decay and the end of this cycle is not just one, but two stories," explains Grzegorz. "The video for the song "Moving" has its two versions - B FLAT directed by Keesan Nam, refers to the story from the first two clips, and the version of FLAT A directed by Aleksander Makowski, acts as its reverse submerged in the subconscious and psychedelic.”

We've got the premiere of the "Moving (FLAT A)" video, and you can watch that, along with the "Moving (B FLAT)" video, "Twitch" and "Uniforms," below.

Trupa Trupa will be on tour in the US this spring, including a NYC show at Mercury Lounge on April 29. All dates are listed below.

Trupa Trupa - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 11 PL, Gdańsk, Drizzly Grizzly

Feb 16 Luxembourg, Rotondes

Feb 18 France, Paris, Supersonic

Feb 19 UK, London, Lexington

Feb 20 UK, Bristol, Crofters Rights

Feb 21 UK, Brighton, Green Door Store

Apr 28 US Philadelphia PA PhilaMOCA

Apr 29 US, New York NY Mercury Lounge

Apr 30 US, Washington DC DC9

May 03 US, Detroit MI Third Man

May 04 US, Chicago IL Schubas

May 05 US, Minneapolis MN 7th St Entry

May 07 US, Portland OR Doug Fir

May 08 US, Seattle WA Barboza

May 11 US, San Francisco CA Cafe du Nord

May 12 US, Los Angeles CA Moroccan Lounge

8-9 July SK, Pohoda Festival

Sep 28 Netherlands Utrecht ACU

Sep 29 Netherlands Nijmegen Merleyn