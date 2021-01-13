Polyvinyl pulling Beach Slang’s music following James Alex abuse allegations

Following allegations of emotional abuse against Beach Slang frontman James Alex, including ones by former manager Charlie Lowe, James' family announced that the band had broken up and that he was receiving inpatient treatment for mental illness. Now record label Polyvinyl, who released released Beach Slang's 2015 album The Things We Do To Find People Who Feel Like Us and 2016's A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings, as well as an album and EP by offshoot Quiet Slang, have announced they have severed ties with the band and are in the process of removing those records from stores and streaming services.

"Polyvinyl stands in solidarity with those who have come forward about their experiences with James Alex of Beach Slang," reads a statement given to Billboard by the label. "We have begun the process of discontinuing our involvement in the sale and distribution of Beach Slang and Quiet Slang releases. We have said it before and it bears repeating: Our company operates on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. Active accountability builds safer and healthier communities."

UPDATE: Polyvinyl add "For the Beach Slang and Quiet Slang titles in our catalog, we have started the process of discontinuing the releases from physical distribution and begun to facilitate the transfer of rights on digital and streaming services back to the band."

Polyvinyl also pulled PWR BTTM's music when allegations of sexual assault were made against Ben Hopkins.