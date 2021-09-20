Pom Pom Squad played Rockefeller Plaza Rough Trade show (pics, video, setlist)

Pom Pom Squad played their first show in over a year on Sunday (9/19), a free performance for Rough Trade, that happened around the corner from their new 30 Rock location at Rockefeller Plaza. During the holidays, the stage would have overlooked the skating rink, but it was the scene of construction work on Sunday. Frontwoman Mia Berrin said that she had the better view -- of iconic toy store FAO Schwarz, behind the crowd.

Pom Pom Squad played mostly from their very good debut LP, this year's Death of a Cheerleader, for their 10-song set, and included a few older songs as well. Afterwards, they did a signing back at Rough Trade.

See pictures and video for Sunday, as well as the setlist, below.

While the band cancelled their scheduled August dates with Bully, they're currently set to support Nada Surf on tour in November.

SETLIST: POM POM SQUAD @ ROCKEFELLER PLAZA, 9/19/2021

Lux

Drunk Voicemail

Protection Spells

Head Cheerleader

Cake

Shame Reactions

Cherry Blossom

Again

Heavy Heavy

Be Good