Pom Pom Squad plot 2022 tour, share illuminati hotties-produced single “Until It Stops”

Pom Pom Squad announced a spring 2022 tour in support of their debut LP, this year's Death of a Cheerleader. The dates begin in April and include stops in Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, NYC, and more. They're followed by a run of shows in Europe and the UK in June. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on May 21, and the Los Angeles show is at The Roxy on April 30. Tickets to all dates are on sale now.

In addition to these headlining dates, Pom Pom Squad are supporting Nada Surf on tour now (including a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on November 19 and a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 20), and they have dates with illuminati hotties and Fenne Lily in February and March of 2022.

Speaking of illuminati hotties, Sarah Tudzin produced a new Spotify Single for Pom Pom Squad, "Until It Stops," which you can stream below. "'Until it Stops' is my version of a drinking song," Pom Pom Squad's Mia Berrin says. "I'm not much of a partier but I'm in my early 20s so whenever I turn down an invite to go out I go through an internal dialogue wondering if I'm missing my youth. Then, when I actually do go out, I get uncomfortable and then I drink too much and put my foot in my mouth and go home with all my makeup under my eyes. At the time I wrote this I was thinking about those super sugary club songs of the 2000s that always seemed to mention dancing and death in the same line-- there is this strange morbid connection between partying and mortality."

"Working with Pom Pom Squad is such a pleasure - Mia is so full of fantastic ideas that all point toward building a cohesive universe," Sarah says. "Her art & self-expression are unparalleled - when it’s time to hit the studio we have all the time in the world to play with production & recording tricks to best execute her vision."

POM POM SQUAD: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 11 Thu The Old Rock House St Louis, MO, United States*

Nov 13 Sat The Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, MN, United States*

Nov 14 Sun Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States*

Nov 15 Mon Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States*

Nov 16 Tue Ottobar Baltimore, MD, United States*

Nov 17 Wed The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States*

Nov 18 Thu Higher Ground South Burlington, VT, United States*

Nov 19 Fri White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ, United States*

Nov 20 Sat Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, United States*

Feb 25 Fri The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States#

Feb 26 Sat First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA, United States#

Feb 27 Sun Spirit Pittsburgh, PA, United States#

Feb 28 Mon A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH, United States#

Mar 2 Wed Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON, Canada#

Mar 3 Thu The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI, United States#

Mar 4 Fri Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL, United States#

Mar 5 Sat The Back Room @ Colectivo Milwaukee, WI, United States#

Mar 6 Sun 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN, United States#

Mar 10 Thu Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada#

Mar 11 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States#

Mar 12 Sat Mississippi Studios Portland, OR, United States#

Apr 14 Thu Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA, United States

Apr 15 Fri Cat's Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC, United States

Apr 16 Sat Purgatory At The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States

Apr 18 Mon The End Nashville, TN, United States

Apr 20 Wed Gasa Gasa New Orleans, LA, United States

Apr 22 Fri Ruins Dallas, TX, United States

Apr 23 Sat Satellite Bar Houston, TX, United States

Apr 24 Sun Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX, United States

Apr 26 Tue Launchpad Albuquerque, NM, United States

Apr 27 Wed Nile Theater Mesa, AZ, United States

Apr 29 Fri Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA, United States

Apr 30 Sat The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA, United States

May 1 Sun Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA, United States

May 7 Sat The Beehive Salt Lake City, UT, United States

May 8 Sun Globe Hall Denver, CO, United States

May 21 Sat Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States

* - w/ Nada Surf

# - w/ illuminati hotties & Fenne Lily

See pictures from Pom Pom Squad's September NYC show below.