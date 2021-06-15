Pom Pom Squad touring with Nada Surf & Bully

Brooklyn's Pom Pom Squad release their debut LP, Death of a Cheerleader, on June 25 via City Slang, and they'll be supporting it on tour later this year. As mentioned, they have dates supporting Bully in August, and they've now been added as support to Nada Surf's rescheduled tour, which happens in November. Dates include Philadelphia, Northampton, Montreal, Toronto, St. Louis, Chicago, Baltimore, Jersey City, and Brooklyn, and you can see all dates below.

The Jersey City date is at White Eagle Hall on November 19 (tickets), and the Brooklyn date is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 20 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, are on sale now.

Watch the video for Pom Pom Squad's most recent single, "Crying," below.

POM POM SQUAD: 2021 TOUR

Aug 20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn #

Aug 21 - Atlanta, Ga - The Earl #

Aug 22 - Atlanta, Ga - The Earl #

Aug 23 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall #

Aug 26 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway #

Aug 27 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle #

Aug 28 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle #

Aug 29 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle #

Aug 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo on Prospect #

Aug 31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

Nov 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ WCL %

Nov 4 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Small’s %

Nov 5 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse %

Nov 6 - Montreal @ Cafe Campus %

Nov 7 - Toronto @ Horseshoe Tavern %

Nov 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag %

Nov 9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

Nov 11 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House %

Nov 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Ctr %

Nov 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

Nov 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %

Nov 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar %

Nov 17 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

Nov 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

Nov 19 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall %

Nov 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW (early show) %

# - w/ Bully

% - w/ Nada Surf