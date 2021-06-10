Pooh Shiesty’s bond reportedly revoked following arrest for aggravated assault

On Tuesday (6/8), it was reported by TMZ and the Miami Herald that Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was arrested on an aggravated battery charge in Miami-Dade County, Florida, stemming from an alleged altercation that took place at a strip club on May 30. He had previously been out on bond after facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery in connection to an incident in October of 2020.

Now, XXL points to a tweet from the Miami Herald's David Ovalle which reports that Shiesty's bond was revoked and that he will remain in jail until trial. "Judge Venzer won't release rapper Pooh Shiesty from jail. He's now got two open felony cases involving gun violence in Miami," the tweet reads. Venzer reportedly said, "There is not a chance I am giving this kid a bond right now."

If convicted, Pooh Shiesty reportedly faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.