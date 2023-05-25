Pool Kids add shows to tour w/ Sydney Sprague & Chase Petra

Pool Kids just wrapped up a run of shows with PUP and Beach Bunny, and they begin their first-ever headlining tour in July, with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra joining them. They've added a few new dates to that run, in NYC, Boston, and Pittsburgh. See their updated dates below.

The new NYC show is at The Sultan Room on July 29. Tickets are on sale now.

We caught Pool Kids at The Rooftop at Pier 17 earlier this week, and you can see more pictures from that below.

Pool Kids 2023 tour update loading...

POOL KIDS: 2023 TOUR

Jul 6, 2023 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH *

Jul 7, 2023 Mahall's Lakewood, OH *

Jul 8, 2023 The Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI *

Jul 9, 2023 X-Ray Arcade Cudahy, WI *

Jul 11, 2023 Marquis Theater Denver, CO *

Jul 12, 2023 Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT *

Jul 14, 2023 Bottom Of The Hill San Francisco, CA *

Jul 15, 2023 The Echo Los Angeles, CA *

Jul 16, 2023 The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ *

Jul 18, 2023 Mohawk Austin, TX *

Jul 19, 2023 Andy's Denton, TX *

Jul 21, 2023 The Masquerade - Purgatory Atlanta, GA *

Jul 22, 2023 Hooch and Hive Tampa, FL *

Jul 23, 2023 Will's Pub Orlando, FL *

Jul 24, 2023 New Brookland Tavern Columbia, SC *

Jul 25, 2023 Canal Club Richmond, VA *

Jul 26, 2023 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA *

Jul 28, 2023 The Ukie Club on Franklin Philadelphia, PA *

Jul 29, 2023 The Sultan Room New York, NY *

Jul 30, 2023 Crystal Ballroom Boston, MA *

Aug 1, 2023 Songbyrd Washington, DC *

Aug 7, 2023 The Listening Lawn Grand Rapids, MI #

Aug 8, 2023 The Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE #

Aug 9, 2023 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO #

Sep 15, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023 Riot Fest Chicago, IL

* with Sydney Sprague & Chase Petra

# with Soccer Mommy