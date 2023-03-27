Pool Kids announce US tour with Sydney Sprague & Chase Petra

Florida emo band Pool Kids' self-titled sophomore LP was one of our favorite albums of 2022, and they've now announced their first ever headlining tour supporting it. The US dates are in July and early August, including stops in Columbus, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra open the shows, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local. See all dates below.

There's no NYC date at the moment, but Pool Kids will open for PUP and Beach Bunny on May 23 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, one of a few shows they have together in May.

POOL KIDS: 2023 TOUR

THU 13 APRIL O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham, UK *

FRI 14 APRIL Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK *

SAT 15 APRIL Club Academy Manchester, UK *

MON 17 APRIL SWG3 Warehouse Glasgow, UK *

TUE 18 APRIL Newcastle University Students' Union Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK *

THU 20 APRIL Trinity Centre Bristol, UK *

FRI 21 APRIL KOKO London, UK !

SAT 22 APRIL Chalk Brighton, UK *

MON 24 APRIL L'Aéronef Lille, France *

TUE 25 APRIL Le Petit Bain Paris, France *

WED 26 APRIL Essigfabrik Cologne, Germany *

FRI 28 APRIL Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, Germany *

SAT 29 APRIL Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany *

SUN 30 APRIL Beatpol Dresden, Germany *

TUE 2 MAY Backstage Werk Munich, Germany *

WED 3 MAY Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, Germany *

THU 4 MAY Botanique - Orangerie Brussels, Belgium *

FRI 5 MAY ROCKHAL Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg *

SAT 6 MAY Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands *

MON 8 MAY Crofters Rights Bristol Bristol, UK

TUE 9 MAY JT Soar Nottingham, UK

WED 10 MAY Sebright Arms London, UK

WED 10 MAY – SAT 13 MAY The Great Escape 2023 Brighton, UK

SUN 14 MAY Heartbreakers Southampton, UK

SUN 21 MAY 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US +

MON 22 MAY Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, US #

TUE 23 MAY Pier 17 New York, NY, US #

WED 24 MAY Roadrunner Boston, MA, US #

THU 6 JULY Ace of Cups Columbus, OH, US %

FRI 7 JULY Mahall's Lakewood, OH, US %

SAT 8 JULY The Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI, US

SUN 9 JULY X-Ray Arcade Cudahy, WI, US %

TUE 11 JULY Marquis Theater Denver, CO, US %

WED 12 JULY Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT, US %

FRI 14 JULY Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA, US %

SAT 15 JULY The Echo Los Angeles, CA, US %

SUN 16 JULY The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ, US %

TUE 18 JULY Mohawk Austin, TX, US %

WED 19 JULY Andy's Bar Denton, TX, US %

FRI 21 JULY The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, US %

SAT 22 JULY Hooch and Hive Tampa, FL, US %

SUN 23 JULY Will's Pub Orlando, FL, US %

MON 24 JULY New Brookland Tavern Columbia, SC, US %

TUE 25 JULY Canal Club Richmond, VA, US %

FRI 28 JULY The Ukie Club Philadelphia, PA, US %

TUE 1 AUGUST Songbyrd Washington, DC, US %

* with La Dispute and Oceanator

! with La Dispute, Oceanator and Tangled Hair

+ with PUP

# with PUP and Beach Bunny

% with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra