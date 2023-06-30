Pool Kids surprise release split EP with their hardcore alter-egos POOL (listen)

Pool Kids have surprise-released a split EP with their hardcore alter-egos POOL, who first surfaced as an April Fool's joke with a two-song charity single in 2019 (and whose name jokingly and lovingly references Code Orange dropping "Kids" from their name when they got heavier). The Pool Kids side has alternate versions of two songs from last year's excellent self-titled album ("Talk Too Much" and "Arm's Length") and an outtake from those sessions, "No Stranger." The POOL side has three caustic metallic hardcore ragers that are way too sick to be an April Fool's joke.

Speaking about "No Stranger," singer/guitarist Christine Goodwyne says, "It turned out sounding absolutely up to the standards of the rest of our self-titled record. We’re so happy this song found a way to live independently and to serve as a bookend for this whole record’s lifecycle." It's a slow, clean, climactic song that shows off a much different side of Pool Kids than their charged-up emo-pop, and it's just as great for entirely different reasons. Listen:

Pool Kids also have a tour with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra starting in July, including Brooklyn's Sultan Room on 7/29. They're also opening some dates for Soccer Mommy and they play Riot Fest and The Fest.

Pool Kids were also added to the NYC stop of The Mountain Goats' tour, which happens on August 4 at Pier 17. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, both of Pool Kids' upcoming tourmates released new songs today too. Chase Petra released "Soapy Water" and Sydney Sprague" released "Overkill" from her just-announced album Somebody In Hell Loves You, due September 15 via Rude Records. Check out both of those too:

