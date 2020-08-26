Pop Montreal 2020 is going ahead with mix of live / virtual shows

While most music festivals have canceled their 2020 editions, Pop Montreal is going ahead with theirs, albeit in a hybrid format of reduced capacity shows and virtual events from September 23 - 27. They explain:

The virtual portion: Audiences can experience the festival digitally, through our Funhouse 2.0 website, which will allow attendees to wander through a virtual 2D rendition of the Rialto Theatre complex, with access to live-streamed concerts, and other panels and performances, as well as an art gallery, and more. The live portion: POP will be producing concerts in several venues of the Rialto Theatre complex, as well as at Le Ministère and URSA. These shows will have very limited capacity, with advance ticket sales and seating room only. Finally, expect some secret pop-up shows! Each secret show venue will be revealed at the last minute to ticket holders: it could be a courtyard, a rooftop, a backyard, who knows!

Pop Montreal also notes, "This year's edition will be adapted to ensure the safety of attendees and adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions. Focusing on local artists, the 19th edition will have fewer shows and maintain social distance protocols at both indoor and outdoor venue space." Protocols include mandatory face masks, mandatory hand-washing before entering events, maintaining a 2-meter distance from other people, and all shows will be seated.

Learn more at Pop Montreal's website.

Among the acts announced today who will be playing the 2020 Pop Montreal fest are 2020 Polaris Prize shortlist nominees Lido Pimienta and Backxwash, as well as Land of Talk, and Plants & Animals, and more. You can check out the full announced 2020 lineup below.

Earlier this summer, the Quebec government decided to allow music festivals to happen, as long as shows don't exceed 250 attendees and strict social distancing rules are followed.

--

POP MONTREAL - INITIAL 2020 LINEUP

Backxwash - Saturday Sept 26 - Theatre Rialto

Lido Pimienta - Saturday Sept 26 - Theatre Rialto

Flore Laurentienne - Friday Sept 25 - Theatre Rialto

Plants and Animals - Saturday Sept 26 - Le Ministère

Land of Talk - Thursday Sept 24 - Theatre Rialto

Socalled - Saturday Sept 26 - secret venue

Thanya Iyer - Friday Sept 25 - Theatre Rialto

Paradis Artificiel - Saturday Sept 26 - Theatre Rialto

Clerel - Friday Sept 25 - Theatre Rialto

Tyleen - Friday Sept 25 - Theatre Rialto

Antoine Corriveau - Friday Sept 25 - Ursa