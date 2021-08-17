Pop Montreal 2021 lineup: Backxwash, Soccer Mommy, SUUNS, Besnard Lakes, more

Pop Montreal is back for its 20th edition, happening September 22 - 26 at venues all over the city. Like last year, it will be a scaled-down hybrid version of the festival featuring in-person shows and virtual events. The 2021 lineup is very Montreal, with Backxwash, SUUNS, The Dears, Cadence Weapon, The Besnard Lakes all playing, as well as Cakes da Killa, Soccer Mommy, Le Ren, Chiiild, Laura Niquay, Vaille, ALL HANDS/MAKE LIGHT, Marie-Pierre Arthur, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival notes that for in-person shows, "the current Covid 19 protocols will be applied and a health pass will be required at the entrance of the concerts. If you are planning to attend a performance, you MUST purchase your tickets online in advance. There will be no tickets available at the door."

There are also no full festival passes this year, but they hope to bring that back next year when things are, fingers crossed, more normal. Tickets for individual shows are on sale now.

In addition to the music festival, Pop Montreal will also be holding film, art, kids and fashion events. Head to Pop's website for details.

POP Montréal 2021 Musical Lineup:

Cakes da Killa

Backxwash

SUUNS

Cadence Weapon

Vanille

Laura Niquay

The Dears

The Besnard Lakes

Chiiild

ALL HANDS/MAKE LIGHT

Marie-Pierre Arthur

Aiza

Dorothea Paas

Ada Lea

Soccer Mommy

Socalled

Safia Nolin

Malika Tirolien

Le Ren

Dishwasher

Fred Fortin

Leila Lanova

DijahSB

Fernie

Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band

Fanclubwallet

Comment Debord

Kae Sun

Li'l Andy

Katie Moore

Hanorah

Sin & Swoon

Maryze

Vagina Witchcraft

Antony Carle

Nick Schofield

Janette King

Jarome Miniere

Wayne Tennant

Wake Island

Eve Parker Finley

Waahli

Korea Town Acid

Douance

NOBRO

Laura Lefebvre

Shades Lawrence

Desiire

El Coyote

Thanya Iyer

Population II

Clerel

The Flamingos Pink

Howard Chackowicz

+ MORE!