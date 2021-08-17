Pop Montreal 2021 lineup: Backxwash, Soccer Mommy, SUUNS, Besnard Lakes, more
Pop Montreal is back for its 20th edition, happening September 22 - 26 at venues all over the city. Like last year, it will be a scaled-down hybrid version of the festival featuring in-person shows and virtual events. The 2021 lineup is very Montreal, with Backxwash, SUUNS, The Dears, Cadence Weapon, The Besnard Lakes all playing, as well as Cakes da Killa, Soccer Mommy, Le Ren, Chiiild, Laura Niquay, Vaille, ALL HANDS/MAKE LIGHT, Marie-Pierre Arthur, and more. Check out the full lineup below.
The festival notes that for in-person shows, "the current Covid 19 protocols will be applied and a health pass will be required at the entrance of the concerts. If you are planning to attend a performance, you MUST purchase your tickets online in advance. There will be no tickets available at the door."
There are also no full festival passes this year, but they hope to bring that back next year when things are, fingers crossed, more normal. Tickets for individual shows are on sale now.
In addition to the music festival, Pop Montreal will also be holding film, art, kids and fashion events. Head to Pop's website for details.
POP Montréal 2021 Musical Lineup:
Cakes da Killa
Backxwash
SUUNS
Cadence Weapon
Vanille
Laura Niquay
The Dears
The Besnard Lakes
Chiiild
ALL HANDS/MAKE LIGHT
Marie-Pierre Arthur
Aiza
Dorothea Paas
Ada Lea
Soccer Mommy
Socalled
Safia Nolin
Malika Tirolien
Le Ren
Dishwasher
Fred Fortin
Leila Lanova
DijahSB
Fernie
Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band
Fanclubwallet
Comment Debord
Kae Sun
Li'l Andy
Katie Moore
Hanorah
Sin & Swoon
Maryze
Vagina Witchcraft
Antony Carle
Nick Schofield
Janette King
Jarome Miniere
Wayne Tennant
Wake Island
Eve Parker Finley
Waahli
Korea Town Acid
Douance
NOBRO
Laura Lefebvre
Shades Lawrence
Desiire
El Coyote
Thanya Iyer
Population II
Clerel
The Flamingos Pink
Howard Chackowicz
+ MORE!