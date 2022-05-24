Pop Montreal 2022 initial lineup: Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, L’Rain, Cymande, Hollie Cook, more

Pop Montreal has announced its 2022 edition, which happens September 28 - October 2 at venues all over the city. The initial lineup includes Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, Martha Wainwright, Cymande, Julie Doiron, Hollie Cook, Born Ruffians, L'Rain, Sister Nancy, Medicine Singers, Water From Your Eyes, Jonathan Personne (Corridor), JayWood, Jane Inc, Allison Russell, and more.

Check out the entire initial lineup announcement, as well as the official Pop Montreal 2022 playlist, below.

Festival passes for Pop Montreal are on sale now. If you've never been, late summer is a great time to be in Montreal, and the festival always has a nice balance of established names, while keeping the emphasis on both emerging artists and the city's ever-vibrant music scene.

POP MONTREAL - 2022 INITIAL LINEUP

(artist descriptions by Pop Montreal)

Allison Russell grammy nominated, juno winning roots queen

Tortoise post rock legends

The Linda Lindas punk rock greatness

Martha Wainwright Outremont's coolest mom

Cymande the most influential funk band you haven't heard of playing for the first time in Canada

Sister Nancy 80s dancehall queen

Ata Kak Ghanaian electro rap icon

Priyanka Rupaul's Drag Race winner!

Haru Nemuri JPOP meets screamo in the best way ever

Wayne Snow future-soul innovator

Kali Malone avant garde pipe organist

Medicine Singers experimental algonquin pow pow

Julie Doiron sappy melodies and hooks

Fuji|||||||||||ta Japanese sound artist

Born Ruffians Canadian Alt Rock Titans

DJ Shub Presents War Club Live pow wow step, juno winner

Lydia Kepinski outremont's coolest diva

Bambii avant garde dancehall

L'Rain multi instrumentalist songwriting genius

Magi Merlin the cindy lauper of r&b

Water From Your Eyes the coolest band you've ever seen

Caroline minimalist post folk from the uk

Julien Sagot the coolest member of Karwka

Hollie Cook perfect vocal harmonies from the UK

TootArd Levantine psych disco

Partner fun funniest.fantastic.for real

Jonathan Personne Corridor's smooth rock star

JayWood best vocalist from Winnipeg since John K Samson

Robert Robert synth pop hits

Gulfer hardest working band on earth

Bibi Club soft pop montréalaise.

Mallrat Aussie emocore

Jane Inc mesmerizing vocals and beats

Wild Black beautiful blend of R&B and dance music

Patrick Holland will immediately transport you to early 1980s UK

Poolblood words and harmonies that will inspire you

Bells Larsen brilliant lyricist & vocalist

Kxng Wooz next big thing from Nova Scotia

Keeper E the vocal hooks are undeniable!

Shanii 22 infection beats with incredible flow

Jahmal Padmore gorgeous vocals over extremely catchy riffs

Scott Hardware layered, textured songs about the human condition

Sister Ray poetic, haunting, sad, glorious

Packs early Liz Phair, the really good stuff

Deanna Petcoff ridiculously catchy pop/rock

Niabi Mile end future dancehall

Kaya Hoax Montreal producer à la Arca and Santigold

Sham Family post punk heaven