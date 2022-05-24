Pop Montreal 2022 initial lineup: Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, L’Rain, Cymande, Hollie Cook, more
Pop Montreal has announced its 2022 edition, which happens September 28 - October 2 at venues all over the city. The initial lineup includes Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, Martha Wainwright, Cymande, Julie Doiron, Hollie Cook, Born Ruffians, L'Rain, Sister Nancy, Medicine Singers, Water From Your Eyes, Jonathan Personne (Corridor), JayWood, Jane Inc, Allison Russell, and more.
Check out the entire initial lineup announcement, as well as the official Pop Montreal 2022 playlist, below.
Festival passes for Pop Montreal are on sale now. If you've never been, late summer is a great time to be in Montreal, and the festival always has a nice balance of established names, while keeping the emphasis on both emerging artists and the city's ever-vibrant music scene.
POP MONTREAL - 2022 INITIAL LINEUP
(artist descriptions by Pop Montreal)
Allison Russell grammy nominated, juno winning roots queen
Tortoise post rock legends
The Linda Lindas punk rock greatness
Martha Wainwright Outremont's coolest mom
Cymande the most influential funk band you haven't heard of playing for the first time in Canada
Sister Nancy 80s dancehall queen
Ata Kak Ghanaian electro rap icon
Priyanka Rupaul's Drag Race winner!
Haru Nemuri JPOP meets screamo in the best way ever
Wayne Snow future-soul innovator
Kali Malone avant garde pipe organist
Medicine Singers experimental algonquin pow pow
Julie Doiron sappy melodies and hooks
Fuji|||||||||||ta Japanese sound artist
Born Ruffians Canadian Alt Rock Titans
DJ Shub Presents War Club Live pow wow step, juno winner
Lydia Kepinski outremont's coolest diva
Bambii avant garde dancehall
L'Rain multi instrumentalist songwriting genius
Magi Merlin the cindy lauper of r&b
Water From Your Eyes the coolest band you've ever seen
Caroline minimalist post folk from the uk
Julien Sagot the coolest member of Karwka
Hollie Cook perfect vocal harmonies from the UK
TootArd Levantine psych disco
Partner fun funniest.fantastic.for real
Jonathan Personne Corridor's smooth rock star
JayWood best vocalist from Winnipeg since John K Samson
Robert Robert synth pop hits
Gulfer hardest working band on earth
Bibi Club soft pop montréalaise.
Mallrat Aussie emocore
Jane Inc mesmerizing vocals and beats
Wild Black beautiful blend of R&B and dance music
Patrick Holland will immediately transport you to early 1980s UK
Poolblood words and harmonies that will inspire you
Bells Larsen brilliant lyricist & vocalist
Kxng Wooz next big thing from Nova Scotia
Keeper E the vocal hooks are undeniable!
Shanii 22 infection beats with incredible flow
Jahmal Padmore gorgeous vocals over extremely catchy riffs
Scott Hardware layered, textured songs about the human condition
Sister Ray poetic, haunting, sad, glorious
Packs early Liz Phair, the really good stuff
Deanna Petcoff ridiculously catchy pop/rock
Niabi Mile end future dancehall
Kaya Hoax Montreal producer à la Arca and Santigold
Sham Family post punk heaven