Pop Montreal 2023 lineup: Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Tangerine Dream, Shabazz Palaces, more)
Pop Montreal has shared the initial lineup for its 2023 edition (the 22nd iteration of the festival), going down September 27-October 1 across the city. So far the lineup includes Candi Staton, Dr. Cornel West, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Leith Ross, Junglepussy, Bahamadia, Do Make Say Think, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, Loraine James, Hand Habits, Skullcrusher, Water From Your Eyes, Ratboys, and more. Passes are available now. Check out the poster and list of artists with descriptions below.
Plus, check out our coverage of past editions of Pop Montreal.
POP MONTREAL -- 2023 LINEUP (with the festival's descriptions)
ANJIMILE - experimental afro-jazz and folk
Annahastasia - breath-taking power folk
Bahamadia - One of the all time great emcees, she is hip hop.
Beyries - captivating empathetic folk music
Bonnie "Prince" Billy - One of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.
Candi Staton - Dance and soul music icon
Charlotte Cornfield - Dream-folk songstress
Dizzy - juno award winning alt-pop
Do Make Say Think - complex, emotionally resonant art rock pioneers
Dr. Cornel West - public intellectual, activist, jazzman in the world of ideas
Hand Habits - intimate, warm, mysterious folk singer-songwriter
Junglepussy - revolutionary, futuristic rap rainbow
Laurence-Anne - feisty pop artiste
Leith Ross - emo folk hit maker
Lila Iké - next dancehall reggae Queen
Loraine James - Hyperdub experimental techno producer
Mali Obomsawin Sextet - spiritual folk, melodic free jazz
Mauvey - unabashed pop artist
Ratboys - happy birthday folk
Shabazz Palaces - rap pioneer Ishmael Butler's future shizz
Skullcrusher - spellbinding ambient folk
Tangerine Dream - German Electronic music pioneers
TENGGER - family band pan-asian ambient psych folk
Water From Your Eyes - raw experimental hipster pop