Pop Montreal 2023 lineup: Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Tangerine Dream, Shabazz Palaces, more)

Pop Montreal has shared the initial lineup for its 2023 edition (the 22nd iteration of the festival), going down September 27-October 1 across the city. So far the lineup includes Candi Staton, Dr. Cornel West, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Leith Ross, Junglepussy, Bahamadia, Do Make Say Think, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, Loraine James, Hand Habits, Skullcrusher, Water From Your Eyes, Ratboys, and more. Passes are available now. Check out the poster and list of artists with descriptions below.

Plus, check out our coverage of past editions of Pop Montreal.

POP MONTREAL -- 2023 LINEUP (with the festival's descriptions)

ANJIMILE - experimental afro-jazz and folk

Annahastasia - breath-taking power folk

Bahamadia - One of the all time great emcees, she is hip hop.

Beyries - captivating empathetic folk music

Bonnie "Prince" Billy - One of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.

Candi Staton - Dance and soul music icon

Charlotte Cornfield - Dream-folk songstress

Dizzy - juno award winning alt-pop

Do Make Say Think - complex, emotionally resonant art rock pioneers

Dr. Cornel West - public intellectual, activist, jazzman in the world of ideas

Hand Habits - intimate, warm, mysterious folk singer-songwriter

Junglepussy - revolutionary, futuristic rap rainbow

Laurence-Anne - feisty pop artiste

Leith Ross - emo folk hit maker

Lila Iké - next dancehall reggae Queen

Loraine James - Hyperdub experimental techno producer

Mali Obomsawin Sextet - spiritual folk, melodic free jazz

Mauvey - unabashed pop artist

Ratboys - happy birthday folk

Shabazz Palaces - rap pioneer Ishmael Butler's future shizz

Skullcrusher - spellbinding ambient folk

Tangerine Dream - German Electronic music pioneers

TENGGER - family band pan-asian ambient psych folk

Water From Your Eyes - raw experimental hipster pop