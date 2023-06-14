Pop Montreal 2023 lineup additions: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Men I Trust, Islands, more

City-wide music and arts festival Pop Montreal has announced the second wave of artists added to the lineup for its 2023 edition. New acts include Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Bell Orchestre, Men I Trust, Kate NV, Islands, Bernice, Georgia, La Securité, Gavsborg, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, PYPY (Duchess Says. / CPC Gangbangs), Becca Mancari, Groundsound, Mother Tongues, Activity, Ellis, Kimmortal, Blonde Diamond, Hot Garbage, Nuovo Testamento, and more.

The new additions join previously-announced Candi Staton, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Junglepussy, Shabazz Palaces, Dr. Cornel West, Bahamadia, Leith Ross, Tangerine Dream, Loraine James, Hand Habits, Skullcrusher, Water From Your Eyes, Dizzy, Ratboys, and more. Check out the poster and full lineup with artist descriptions below.

Pop Montreal goes down September 27-October 1 at venues across the city. The festival also includes events through Puces POP, Film POP, Art POP, POP Symposium, and Kids POP. Tickets and passes are on sale now.

Pop Montreal -- 2023 Lineup

descriptions via the festival

Candi Staton - Dance and soul music icon

Dr. Cornel West - Public intellectual, activist, jazzman in the world of ideas

Bonnie "Prince" Billy - One of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.

Islands - Original pop Montreal provocateur

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - Electro dance with TEETH

Men I Trust - Québec's dream pop sensations

Leith Ross - Emo folk hitmaker

Junglepussy - Revolutionary, futuristic rap rainbow

Bahamadia - One of the all-time great emcees, she is hip hop.

Shabazz Palaces - Rap pioneer Ishmael Butler's future shizz

Tangerine Dream - German Electronic music pioneers

Bell Orchestre - Avant-garde instrumental masters

Loraine James - Hyperdub experimental techno producer

Kate NV - Bizarro pop dance floor masterpieces

Lila Iké - Next dancehall reggae Queen

Hand Habits - Intimate, warm, mysterious folk singer-songwriter

Skullcrusher - Spellbinding ambient folk

Annahastasia - Breath-taking power folk

Mali Obomsawin Sextet - Spiritual folk, melodic free jazz.

Beyries - Captivating empathetic folk music

Anjimile - Experimental afro-jazz and folk

Water From Your Eyes - Raw experimental hipster pop

Bernice - Alt-pop jokesters, rec room funk

Charlotte Cornfield - Dream-folk songwriter

Laurence-Anne - Feisty pop artiste

Georgia - UK pop maverick, Micachu accomplice

Frankie and the Witch Fingers - High octane psych heavy rock & roll

Nuovo Testamento - L.A based cold wave italo disco

Becca Mancari - Indie pop with a Nashville filter

Pypy - Superdope thrashing psych punk lunatics!

La Sécurité - Fresh new wave art punk maestros

Tommy Lefroy - Soft rock Juno nominees

Gavsborg - Experimental Jamaican producer behind Equiknoxx

Alanna Stuart - Femme dance hall vibes

Groundsound - Afrofuturistic Jamaican broken beat

TS Ellise aka Elle Barbara - Transgender legend, underground icon

James Oscar - Montreal-born writer, art critic, and anthropological researcher of Trinidadian descent

Beatrice Deer - Inu-indie folk-pop star

Ratboys - Happy birthday folk

Ellis - Dream pop from Hammer town

Dizzy - Juno award-winning alt-pop

TENGGER - Family band pan-Asian ambient psych folk

Mauvey - Unabashed pop artist

Kimmortal - High concept genre mutating rap music

Nyssa - Ritualistic weirdo pop priestess

Activity - Hazy, synth-based noise rock

Madelline - Viral pop princess, TikTok star

N NAO - Romantic experimental folk core

Karma Glider - Hot frontman shoegazey punk

Mother Tongues - Cyper-psychy shoegaze

Iguana Death Cult - Harmony laden, chant core psych rock

Hot Garbage - Post-punk and motorik kraut rock

Marker Starling - Melancholy pop hitmaker since the days of Mantler

Ashley Shadow - Lush melancholic folk rock

Niia - Sophisticated spacy R&B

Blonde Diamond - Dreamy nu-pop disco

M.I. Blue - Icy neo-soul musings

NADUH - 5-piece femme-powered hip hop group

Alix Fernz - Hypnagogic pop, dissonant post-punk