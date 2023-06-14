Pop Montreal 2023 lineup additions: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Men I Trust, Islands, more
City-wide music and arts festival Pop Montreal has announced the second wave of artists added to the lineup for its 2023 edition. New acts include Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Bell Orchestre, Men I Trust, Kate NV, Islands, Bernice, Georgia, La Securité, Gavsborg, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, PYPY (Duchess Says. / CPC Gangbangs), Becca Mancari, Groundsound, Mother Tongues, Activity, Ellis, Kimmortal, Blonde Diamond, Hot Garbage, Nuovo Testamento, and more.
The new additions join previously-announced Candi Staton, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Junglepussy, Shabazz Palaces, Dr. Cornel West, Bahamadia, Leith Ross, Tangerine Dream, Loraine James, Hand Habits, Skullcrusher, Water From Your Eyes, Dizzy, Ratboys, and more. Check out the poster and full lineup with artist descriptions below.
Pop Montreal goes down September 27-October 1 at venues across the city. The festival also includes events through Puces POP, Film POP, Art POP, POP Symposium, and Kids POP. Tickets and passes are on sale now.
Pop Montreal -- 2023 Lineup
descriptions via the festival
Candi Staton - Dance and soul music icon
Dr. Cornel West - Public intellectual, activist, jazzman in the world of ideas
Bonnie "Prince" Billy - One of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.
Islands - Original pop Montreal provocateur
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - Electro dance with TEETH
Men I Trust - Québec's dream pop sensations
Leith Ross - Emo folk hitmaker
Junglepussy - Revolutionary, futuristic rap rainbow
Bahamadia - One of the all-time great emcees, she is hip hop.
Shabazz Palaces - Rap pioneer Ishmael Butler's future shizz
Tangerine Dream - German Electronic music pioneers
Bell Orchestre - Avant-garde instrumental masters
Loraine James - Hyperdub experimental techno producer
Kate NV - Bizarro pop dance floor masterpieces
Lila Iké - Next dancehall reggae Queen
Hand Habits - Intimate, warm, mysterious folk singer-songwriter
Skullcrusher - Spellbinding ambient folk
Annahastasia - Breath-taking power folk
Mali Obomsawin Sextet - Spiritual folk, melodic free jazz.
Beyries - Captivating empathetic folk music
Anjimile - Experimental afro-jazz and folk
Water From Your Eyes - Raw experimental hipster pop
Bernice - Alt-pop jokesters, rec room funk
Charlotte Cornfield - Dream-folk songwriter
Laurence-Anne - Feisty pop artiste
Georgia - UK pop maverick, Micachu accomplice
Frankie and the Witch Fingers - High octane psych heavy rock & roll
Nuovo Testamento - L.A based cold wave italo disco
Becca Mancari - Indie pop with a Nashville filter
Pypy - Superdope thrashing psych punk lunatics!
La Sécurité - Fresh new wave art punk maestros
Tommy Lefroy - Soft rock Juno nominees
Gavsborg - Experimental Jamaican producer behind Equiknoxx
Alanna Stuart - Femme dance hall vibes
Groundsound - Afrofuturistic Jamaican broken beat
TS Ellise aka Elle Barbara - Transgender legend, underground icon
James Oscar - Montreal-born writer, art critic, and anthropological researcher of Trinidadian descent
Beatrice Deer - Inu-indie folk-pop star
Ratboys - Happy birthday folk
Ellis - Dream pop from Hammer town
Dizzy - Juno award-winning alt-pop
TENGGER - Family band pan-Asian ambient psych folk
Mauvey - Unabashed pop artist
Kimmortal - High concept genre mutating rap music
Nyssa - Ritualistic weirdo pop priestess
Activity - Hazy, synth-based noise rock
Madelline - Viral pop princess, TikTok star
N NAO - Romantic experimental folk core
Karma Glider - Hot frontman shoegazey punk
Mother Tongues - Cyper-psychy shoegaze
Iguana Death Cult - Harmony laden, chant core psych rock
Hot Garbage - Post-punk and motorik kraut rock
Marker Starling - Melancholy pop hitmaker since the days of Mantler
Ashley Shadow - Lush melancholic folk rock
Niia - Sophisticated spacy R&B
Blonde Diamond - Dreamy nu-pop disco
M.I. Blue - Icy neo-soul musings
NADUH - 5-piece femme-powered hip hop group
Alix Fernz - Hypnagogic pop, dissonant post-punk