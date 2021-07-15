Pop Smoke’s new album ‘Faith’ due this week ft. Kanye, Pusha T, Dua Lipa & more

The second posthumous album by the late, great, Brooklyn drill trailblazer Pop Smoke is called Faith and it arrives this Friday (7/16) via Victor Victor. The tracklist has just been revealed, and it includes appearances by Kanye West, Pusha T, Dua Lipa, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Swae Lee, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos, Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Tjay, Bizzy Banks, Rah Swish, and more. That's the artwork above and you can check out the back cover/full tracklist below.

Faith follows 2020's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which was executive produced by 50 Cent and also released posthumously. We named Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo 2 mixtape one of the best albums of 2020.

Pop Smoke passed away in February 2020 at age 20.