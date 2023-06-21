Popgun throwing 15th anniversary party with Anamanaguchi, Cecile Believe & more

Popgun, the folks behind the much-missed Glasslands and current Bushwick club Elsewhere, are celebrating their 15th anniversary on July 25 at Elsewhere. Playing in the Hall are Anamanaguchi, ELUCID, TONY OR TONY, plus a DJ set from Heathered Pearls, while the roof will host Cecile Believe and Fatboi Sharif, and a DJ set from Shallowhalo. In the loft it's the Elsewhere Staff All-Stars.

Tickets for Popgun's 15th anniversary are on sale now. Check out the flyer below.

