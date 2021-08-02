Poppy releasing ‘Flux,’ announces tour (stream the title track)

Alt-rock revivalist Poppy has announced a new album, Flux, due out September 24 via Sumerian Records. The first single is the Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced title track, an explosive rock song that sounds like it could've been a hit in 1997. Watch the accompanying video, which Poppy directed in collaboration with Pip and Pop, below.

Poppy was previously scheduled to tour with Deftones and Gojira in summer of 2020. Those shows were postponed to this summer, and again, more recently, to 2022, without her on the bill. She's instead announced her own headlining dates, beginning in September. She has North American shows lined up for 2021, with European and UK dates following in 2022. See all dates below.

There's an NYC show at Terminal 5 on October 26 (tickets), and a Los Angeles show at The Novo on November 18 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday 8/6 at 10 AM local time.

POPPY: 2021-2022 TOUR

THU 30 SEPTEMBER The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US

FRI 1 OCTOBER House of Blues - San Diego San Diego, CA, US

SAT 2 OCTOBER The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, US

SUN 3 OCTOBER El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM, US

TUE 5 OCTOBER Emo's Austin Austin, TX, US

WED 6 OCTOBER The HiFi Dallas Dallas, TX, US

THU 7 OCTOBER House of Blues - Houston Houston, TX, US

SAT 9 OCTOBER Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, US

SUN 10 OCTOBER Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, US

TUE 12 OCTOBER The Senate Columbia, SC, US

WED 13 OCTOBER House of Blues - Orlando Orlando, FL, US

FRI 15 OCTOBER Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL, US

SAT 16 OCTOBER Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL, US

MON 18 OCTOBER The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC, US

TUE 19 OCTOBER The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD, US

THU 21 OCTOBER The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, US

FRI 22 OCTOBER Palladium Worcester, MA, US

SAT 23 OCTOBER Webster Theater Hartford, CT, US

TUE 26 OCTOBER Terminal 5 New York (NYC), NY, US

THU 28 OCTOBER Théâtre Corona Montreal, QC, Canada

FRI 29 OCTOBER Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada

SAT 30 OCTOBER The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

MON 1 NOVEMBER St. Andrew's Hall Detroit Detroit, MI, US

TUE 2 NOVEMBER House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, US

THU 4 NOVEMBER Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH, US

FRI 5 NOVEMBER Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY, US

SAT 6 NOVEMBER Intersection Grand Rapids, MI, US

MON 8 NOVEMBER Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI, US

TUE 9 NOVEMBER First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US

THU 11 NOVEMBER Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL, US

FRI 12 NOVEMBER The Factory St Louis, MO, US

SAT 13 NOVEMBER The Truman Kansas City, MO, US

SUN 14 NOVEMBER Wooly's Des Moines, IA, US

TUE 16 NOVEMBER Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, US

THU 18 NOVEMBER The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SAT 20 NOVEMBER Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA, US

SUN 21 NOVEMBER The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA, US

WED 24 NOVEMBER Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA, US

FRI 26 NOVEMBER Roseland Theater Portland, OR, US

MON 10 JANUARY Marble Factory, Bristol Bristol, UK

TUE 11 JANUARY Galvanizers, SWG3 Glasgow, UK

THU 13 JANUARY O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, UK

FRI 14 JANUARY O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, UK

SAT 15 JANUARY O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London, UK

MON 17 JANUARY Élysée Montmartre Paris, France

WED 19 JANUARY Palais Xtra Zürich, Switzerland

FRI 21 JANUARY Salamandra L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

SAT 22 JANUARY Shôko Madrid Madrid, Spain

SUN 23 JANUARY Kafe Antzokia Bilbao, Spain

TUE 25 JANUARY Alcatraz Milan, Italy

WED 26 JANUARY Technikum Munich, Germany

FRI 28 JANUARY Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany

SAT 29 JANUARY Fabrik Hamburg, Germany

SUN 30 JANUARY Melkweg Max Amsterdam, Netherlands

TUE 1 FEBRUARY Zappa Antwerp, Belgium

WED 2 FEBRUARY Zeche Bochum Bochum, Germany

THU 3 FEBRUARY Capitol Hannover, Germany

SAT 5 FEBRUARY Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic

SUN 6 FEBRUARY Akvárium Klub Budapest, Hungary

MON 7 FEBRUARY Simm City Vienna, Austria