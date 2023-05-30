Population II share new single, touring with OSEES & more

Montreal's Population II are back with their first new music in three years, new single "Beau baptême," which is also their first release for hometown label Bonsound. (Their 2020 debut was released on Castle Face.) It's a little trippy and a lot groovy, and you can watch the video below.

Population II will also be on tour, including a few headline club shows this summer, and dates opening for OSEES. They'll play Brooklyn's Alphaville on July 22, and will be back to open for OSEES at Warsaw on September 22. All dates are listed below.

Speaking of OSEES, their new album is out in August.

POPULATION II - 2023 TOUR DATES

July 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

July 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville

July 23 - Boston, MA - O’Briens Pub

September 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

September 17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern ^

September 18 - Detroit, MI - El Club ^

September 20 - Boston, MA - Royale ^

September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw ^

October 21 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot *

^ Supporting OSEES

* Double Bill with Yoo Doo Right