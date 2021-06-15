Porches plays a virtual concert on Twitch tonight

After a couple weeks off, virtual concert series There Is Light returns to Twitch tonight (6/15) at 8 PM ET. Porches will perform live from The Sultan Room in NYC, with an opening set from Haiva Ru.

A Q&A with Porches will follow the show, and you can ask questions right in the chat on Twitch.

Still to come on There is Light are sets from Bartees Strange, JPEGMAFIA, Jade Bird, Cautious Clay, and more, all streaming live from venues in NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and London. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the series, and find more information at thereislight.live.