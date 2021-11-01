Porcupine Tree announce first album in 13 years, share new song “Harridan”

Prog veterans Porcupine Tree had been largely inactive for about a decade when they launched a Bandcamp to release rarities last year, and now they've announced their first new album in 13 years, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION, due June 24 via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records (pre-order). The first single is the shapeshifting, eight-minute "Harridan," which really feels like a true comeback moment.

"'Harridan’ and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of The Incident," the band says. "They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on. There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us. Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band – the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through ‘Harridan.’" Listen and watch the lyric video below.

Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, and Gavin Harrison have also announced a Europe/UK tour for fall 2022, and a North American tour announcement will follow. Stay tuned for that and see the list of all currently announced dates below.

Porcupine Tree -- 2022 Tour Dates

OCTOBER 2022

21 - Berlin, DE - Max Schmelinghalle

23 - Vienna, AU - Gasometer

24 - Milan, IT - Forum

27 - Stockholm, SW - Globe

28 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Theatre

30 - Katowice, PO - Spodek Hall

NOVEMBER 2022

2 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith

4 - Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

6 - Oberhausen, DE - KP Arena

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggodome

9 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

11 - London, UK - SSE Arena, Wembley