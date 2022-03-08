Porcupine Tree share “Of the New Day” from new LP, announce 2022 tour including Radio City Music Hall

Porcupine Tree have shared a second song from their anticipated first album in 13 years, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION. The band say it's "a song of rebirth, emerging from darkness." They also note: "It sounds deceptively simple, a recognisably atypical Porcupine Tree ballad, but one of PT’s aims has always been to work up complex musical ideas in a way that sounds natural. In the case of 'Of the New Day' the time signature is constantly shifting between bars of regular 4/4 time, to 3/4, 5/4, 6/4 and 11/4, so that the song aims to have a constant sense of change and evolution. We hope you enjoy it!" Listen to that below.

CLOSURE / CONTINUATION is out June 24 via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records, and the band will tour North America (and a show in Chile) later this year in support of it, including a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on September 16. Other stops on the 13-date tour include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City and more. "These will likely be our only shows on the Closure/Continuation tour," Porcupine Tree say. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time with various presales starting beforehand.

PORCUPINE TREE - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sep 10 - Toronto, ON TO Live (Meridian Hall)

Sep 12 - Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 14 - Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

Sep 16 - New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sep 17 - Philadelphia, PA The Met Philly

Sep 18 - Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 20 - Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Sep 23 - Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory

Sep 25 - Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Sep 28 - San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX Pepsi Center WTC

Oct 07 - Santiago, CL Movistar Arena