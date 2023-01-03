Porcupine Tree’s 2023 shows are “likely” their last, Steven Wilson says

Prog veterans Porcupine Tree returned from a near decade of inactivity with their first new album in 13 years, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION, in June, and they toured North America supporting it in the fall, with festival dates in Europe and the UK coming up this summer. The summer shows may be the last ones from the band, frontman Steven Wilson said in a new statement on Instagram, "Meannwhile, the (likely final) PT shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the Summer, check the band’s channels for more info," he writes. Read his message in full below.

When they announced their 2022 tour, the band said, "These will likely be our only shows on the Closure/Continuation tour," and talking about the same dates to Under the Radar, Wilson said, "I suspect it will be the last time we’ll tour," but continued, "I think it’s quite possible we might make another record." Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Wilson also listed some of his favorite music of 2022 in his New Year's message, saying, "my personal favourite album of 2022 is The Smile's A Light For Attracting Attention, with new albums by Tears for Fears, Arcade Fire, and Arooj Aftab not too far behind. This with the usual caveat that I only heard a tiny percentage of all the albums released over the last 12 months, so please feel free to recommend others to me in the comments below, or movies and books for that matter. Personal recommendation is still how I discover most things. Best live event: the Abba Voyage show - for once the reviews are not hyperbole, so if you like Abba even just a tiny bit, go see it!"