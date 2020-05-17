Porn actor and comedian Ron Jeremy is trying to save the tree outside his childhood home in Bayside, Queens that his father planted the day Ron was born in 1953. On Saturday, Ron tweeted a picture of himself bracing against the tree, writing: "I need your help. help me save my tree. this tree was planted by my dad the day I was born. Please let Con Edison know that they cannot tear down this tree." Later that he tagged Howard Stern, Sarah Silverman, Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo and more, writing "Please make this trend. HELP RON JEREMY SAVE HIS WOOD."

After being retweeted over 6000 times, Ron, who is 67, learned in this case it's actually the NYC Parks Department and not Con Edison who determine whether this tree is a danger to power lines. "Hi Ron, thanks for reaching out to us," Con Ed replied via Twitter. "We understand your concern. However, we are not involved with this tree’s pruning or removal job. Please reach out to NYC Parks department for more information. Thank you." Meanwhile, The New York Post talked to the Parks Dept's Megan Moriarty who said, "We appreciate Mr. Jeremy’s personal attachment to the tree in front of his childhood home. Our city’s street trees are not just environmental assets, they can also connect us to our roots, reminding us of the people and places we love."

That picture is actually a couple years old, and this is not a new issue. “They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them,” Jeremy, who is currently in Los Angeles, told The NY Daily News. “I even belted myself to the tree...If I was comfortable flying, I’d be there. I was going to do FaceTime with the tree, but he wouldn’t say anything.”

Good luck, Ron.