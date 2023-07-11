Porno for Pyros announce first tour in 25 years, including Hammerstein Ballroom (BV Presale)

Porno for Pyros have announced their first North American tour in 25 years. The fall dates begin on October 8 in Wheatland, CA and wrap up in Austin, TX on November 20, stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Port Chester, Boston, NYC, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on November 1 at Hammerstein Ballroom, and there's a more intimate Port Chester, NY date a few days earlier on October 29 at The Capitol Theatre. You can get tickets to the Hammerstein show early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM. Check back Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

The band, led by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, first reunited during Covid lockdown on the Lollapalooza 2020 livestream, and then played their first real show in over 20 years at Welcome to Rockville 2022, where they were a last minute replacement for Jane's Addiction. They've since played a Los Angeles show and the 2022 edition of Lollapalooza, where they brought out Billy Corgan to cover Led Zeppelin.

Most recently, guitarist Peter DiStefano confirmed that the band is "writing and recording new music." Stay tuned for more on that.

Porno for Pyros 2023 tour loading...

PORNO FOR PYROS: 2023 TOUR

Sun Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Tue Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Tue Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Thu Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Mon Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Mon Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Fri Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing

Sun Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sun Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Mon Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

See pictures from Porno for Pyros' 2022 Lollapalooza set below.