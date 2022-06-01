Porno for Pyros announce Los Angeles show w/ Starcrawler and Frankie & The Witch Fingers

After reuniting for Lollapalooza's 2020 livestream, Porno for Pyros played their first proper set since the '90s at Welcome to Rockville in May, filling in as a last minute replacement for frontman Perry Farrell's other band Jane's Addiction. That reunion wasn't a one-off, either; they recently announced they'd be playing a Lollapalooza Aftershow this summer, at Chicago's Metro on July 30. And now they've announced another date, this time in Los Angeles. It happens on July 7 at The Belasco, and it's part of Perry and Etty Lau Farrell's "Heaven After Dark" "avant-garde nightlife" series, which began earlier this year.

"What led to the genesis of Heaven After Dark is we were looking into the future having existed in a very, I think, constrained presence that was COVID-19," Perry told HollywoodLife in February. "Even before COVID-19, we were looking at a scenario where we were kind-of caught in a backwash of entertainment that had gone to festivals surfacing that were copying each other. And in the clubs, it had turned into your basic bottle-service nights, and we had to think our way out of that because it was causing everyone to be very uninterested in experiencing nightlife. It’s so vital to the creation of culture. And so, we started to conceptualize what would break this traffic or log jam on the freeway of art, music, dance, and culture, and we came up with Heaven After Dark."

Opening for Porno for Pyros at the July show are Starcrawler and Frankie & The Witch Fingers, and the event also features Perry's Kind Heaven Orchestra. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM PST, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 2 at 10 AM PST.

See all of Porno for Pyros' upcoming dates below, and stay tuned for more.

Porno for Pyros Los Angeles loading...

PORNO FOR PYROS: 2022 TOUR

7/7/2022 Los Angeles The Belasco

7/30/2022 Chicago The Metro